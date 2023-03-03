Emmerdale backdrop with Amy and Kyle cut out comp image
Emmerdale fans make same complaint about Amy as she fights for custody of Kyle

Amy has a short memory

By Joel Harley

Fans of Emmerdale have been making the same complaint aboutAmy Wyatt in her custody fight for Kyle.

Amy is currently seeking full custody of her son against his biological dad, Cain Dingle.

But many viewers have deemed Amy to be a hypocrite in her condemnation of Cain.

Amy looking angry on Emmerdale
Amy is determined to keep Cain away from young Kyle (Credit: ITV)

Amy upsets viewers in custody battle

Tonight’s episode of the soap (Friday, March 3) sees Amy propose to partner Matty Barton.

But Matty suspects that Amy had only done so as ammunition against Cain in her seeking full custody of Kyle.

In last night’s episode, Amy spoke of how she was a ‘good mum’ to Kyle, and her need to keep the boy from his father after all the violence Cain was involved in.

However, many viewers highlighted Amy’s apparent short memory.

Amy, down on one knee, proposes to a surprised Matty (Credit: ITV)
Does Amy have an ulterior motive for her proposal to Matty? (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale fans condemn ‘hypocrite’ Amy

Writing on Twitter, Emmerdale fans branded Amy a hypocrite – recalling how she killed Frank Wyatt in 2019.

Furious viewers also spoke of Amy’s own negligent parenting – abandoning Kyle in a phone box as an infant, and being an absent mother for much of his childhood.

“You’re responsible for Frank’s death, fake Amy,” wrote one fan (referring to the change in actress, after Natalie Ann Jamieson took on the role in 2019).

“Amy is think as mince with a short memory. Where was she when Kyle was growing up?” asked another.

“Amy really is a vile hypocrite,” snarled another fan.

“Can somebody remind perfect little Amy her part in Frank’s death!” said a fourth.

“Amy, you left Kyle in a phone box, how was that best for him? He could have lay there and died in the cold,” another fan wrote.

Amy may have left her turbulent past behind, but it’s clear viewers haven’t forgotten.

Will she see the light and relent in her custody battle with Cain?

Emmerdale - Kerry Is Reunited with Amy

Emmerdale usually airs on weekdays at 7:30pm, with an hour long episode on Thursdays.

