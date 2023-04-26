Last night’s episode of Emmerdale (Tuesday April 25, 2023), saw Nicky Miligan seemingly hide his sexuality from his dad, Caleb.

Caleb started putting pressure on him to carry on with his relationship with Gabby, despite Nicky complaining that this wasn’t something that he wanted.

Now, Emmerdale fans have made a huge U-turn over Nicky Miligan, changing their view of the character.

Caleb controlled Nicky (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Nicky hid his sexuality from Caleb

Last night, Caleb questioned Nicky on his whereabouts during the night as he wasn’t with Gabby. Nicky had spent the night with Ally, however Caleb accused Nicky of sleeping with another woman.

Nicky assured Caleb that he wasn’t with any other woman making Caleb wonder why he wouldn’t want to spend the night with Gabby, suggesting that she’s an attractive woman.

Feeling controlled, Nicky explained that he didn’t know how much longer he could keep the act up, wanting to end things with Gabby. Caleb was furious and told him that he needed to carry on with the plan.

Nicky told Caleb that he wasn’t considering how he felt and what was best for him. However, Gabby soon arrived back home early, forcing Nicky to play happy families once more.

Fans are feeling sorry for Nicky (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale fans make a huge U-Turn over Nicky

After seeing Nicky hide his sexuality from Caleb and continue to be controlled by him, fans have gone from disliking Nicky to now feeling sorry for him.

One fan wrote: I feel so [bleep] sorry for Nicky [bleep ]. Why is Caleb so horrible to him [bleep]?”

Another commented: “Honestly, the more this storyline unravels, the more I’m noticing that Nicky is a victim. He is being emotionally manipulated by his ‘Dad’ and being forced to do/ be someone he isn’t, just so his ‘Dad’ benefits.”

Honestly, the more this storyline unravels, the more I'm noticing that Nicky is a victim. He is being emotionally manipulated by his "Dad", and being forced to do/be someone he isn't, just so his "Dad" benefits. #Emmerdale — Wini's World (@Winis_World) April 25, 2023

Am I the only one who likes Nicky 😂😂😂😂 #Emmerdale — Ashley (@bramwell_ashley) April 25, 2023

Nicky being forced to sleep with a woman against his will — by his father — while being a Tate and a Dingle is such an awful, beautiful soap conundrum I can’t look away. #Emmerdale — Mark Harding (@MarkHToo) April 26, 2023

Another viewer tweeted: “Am I the only one who likes Nicky?”

A fourth and final Emmerdale viewer admitted that Nicky’s situation is ‘awful’ for him to be in, stating: “Nicky being forced to sleep with a woman against his will – by his father – while being a Tate and a Dingle is such an awful, beautiful soap conundrum, I can’t look away.”

Will Nicky break off his engagement? (Credit: ITV)

Will Nicky end his relationship with Gabby?

Last night, Nicky threatened to end his relationship with Gabby as he admitted that he couldn’t go on like this for much longer.

Nicky has been seeing Ally but has been hiding his sexuality from Gabby due to the pressure Caleb is putting on him for his plan to work.

But, will Nicky be able to supress his feelings for much longer? Or, will he end his relationship with Gabby and ruin Caleb’s plan?

Read more: Complete Emmerdale cast list 2023 – meet them all here!

Emmerdale usually airs on weekdays at 7.30pm, with an hour long episode on Thursdays.

Do you feel sorry for Nicky? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!