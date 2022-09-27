Emmerdale fans left heartbroken by emotional Faith and Moira scenes

Last night’s episode of Emmerdale (Monday, September 26, 2022) saw Faith ask Moira to help her end her life, so the cancer wouldn’t beat her.

In an emotional conversation, Faith asked Moira to keep her wishes a secret.

The scenes left fans absolutely heartbroken.

Poor Faith (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Faith put Moira in a difficult dilemma

Last night, Faith asked Moira to help her end her own life when the times comes.

Moira felt uncomfortable by the decision and didn’t want to assist in her suicide.

However, later on, Faith took back her request and instead asked Moira to just be there for her at the end.

Moira explained how she wouldn’t help her end her life, but she would be with her when she did it.

Faith then proceeded to ask her to keep it a secret from everyone but themselves.

This put Moira in a difficult position as she vowed to keep Faith’s plan a secret from her husband Cain.

Cain and Chas currently think that their mother will be going into a hospice and are unaware of her plan.

Despite feeling uneasy about the situation, Moira promised to keep it a secret ‘until the end.’

The pair then cried as they finalised the deal.

Fans were heartbroken (Credit: ITV)

Fans were heartbroken at the scenes

The emotional scenes have left many fans feeling upset after watching Moira agree to such a difficult decision.

One fan said: “Faith you cannot do this without your family. You can’t let Moira carry this guilt for you.”

Faith you cannot do this without your family. You can't let Moira carry this guilt for you 😭💔😬😬#Emmerdale — Ryan Glendenning (@RyanGSoapKing11) September 27, 2022

Tonight’s ep was so so sad faith we are not ready yet 🥺💔 poor moira having to agree to something so sad 😞 this storyline is going to break a lot of us!! #Emmerdale — ✨💫Cinders💫✨ (@Cinders12345678) September 26, 2022

Faith you can’t ask moira to put her future on the line like that.. potential jail time and most certainly relationship breaker with cain #Emmerdale — MIKE (@mikepriestley13) September 26, 2022

Another viewer commented: “Tonight’s ep was so so sad, Faith, we are not ready yet. Poor Moira having to agree to something so sad. This storyline is going to break a lot of us!”

A third viewer tweeted: “Faith, you can’t ask Moira to put her future on the line like that… Potential jail time and most certainly a relationship breaker with Cain.”

Will Moira keep her lips sealed? (Credit: ITV)

Will Moira keep Faith’s secret?

Viewers will remember that Moira has kept a secret for Faith before.

When Faith first found out that her cancer had returned, Moira kept it a secret from everyone.

She has been by Faith’s side throughout her whole journey.

So, will Moira keep another secret for Faith?

Will she risk her relationship with Cain to be by Faith’s side at the end?

