Emmerdale fans lash out at Paddy over ‘insensitive’ Marlon remark

Fans of Emmerdale have lashed out at Paddy Kirk over his ‘insensitive’ remark to pal Marlon Dingle while they played video games together in last night’s episode.

As they played Marlon’s PlayStation, Paddy made an unfair comment about Marlon’s abilities.

Depressed vet Paddy has been recovering following his suicide attempt last week.

Since then, Marlon has been worried about his best friend, even as Paddy tries to push him away.

Emmerdale favourite Paddy Kirk planned to take his own life last week (Credit: ITV/YouTube)

Paddy begins recovery following his suicide attempt

As his mental health began to spiral, Paddy stole a bolt gun from the vet’s surgery and wrote a note to dad Bear.

Amidst a deepening crisis, he planned to take his own life.

However, his family and friends managed to reach him in time, and talked Paddy out of it.

With Paddy on the slow road to recovery, Marlon attempted to reconnect with his old friend by bringing around a stack of PlayStation games and zombie-themed goodies.

But, as they played, Paddy commented on Marlon’s lack of skill at the games.

He told Marlon that he was “particularly useless today.”

This remark rubbed viewers the wrong way, many of whom deemed it to be ‘insensitive’ – reminding Paddy that it hasn’t been so long since Marlon suffered a massive stroke.

Marlon attempted to cheer Paddy up with a bag full of games and zombie goodies (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale fans call out ‘insensitive’ Paddy

Writing on Twitter, Emmerdale viewers called Paddy out for his insensitivity.

“Marlon had a stroke you insensitive [bleep]. Of course he can’t game like a gaming savant,” said one ticked-off viewer.

“Er Marlon had a stroke Paddy, you [bleep],” another remarked.

“Don’t be horrible, Paddy,” a third fan wrote.

Another added: “Paddy is being a bit of an [bleep] now.”

Tomorrow’s episode of the soap will focus on its male characters (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale highlights men’s mental health issues

Paddy’s remark was certainly unfair, given that Marlon is still suffering from the after-effects of his stroke.

Were his unkind words a way of pushing Marlon away, into giving him the solitude he seeks?

Can Marlon reach Paddy again?

Tonight’s episode will see Marlon confide in Jimmy and Ethan that he is still worried about Paddy.

This will set up Friday’s male-only episode, focusing on the issue of men’s mental health.

Read more: Complete Emmerdale cast list 2023 – meet them all here!

Emmerdale usually airs on weekdays at 7:30pm, with an hour long episode on Thursdays.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!