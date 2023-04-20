Emmerdale boss, Jane Hudson, has recently revealed plans for a major stunt to take place during this year’s Super Soap Week.

This comes after last year’s big stunt scenes saw a storm rip its way through the village for the soap’s 50th anniversary. Many lives were lost including Liv Flaherty and Harriet Finch.

Now, Emmerdale fans have issued a plea to the soap following Jane’s announcement about new stunt week plans for later this year.

The 50th anniversary saw a storm rip through the village (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale boss reveals stunt week plans

Last year, a storm ripped through the village and claimed the lives of Harriet Finch and Liv Flaherty. This brought with it a lot of stunts, with the soap even continuing with the big action scenes once the anniversary week was over, with the death of Al Chapman.

Now, it looks like the soap is setting out to include another major stunt this year as Emmerdale boss, Jane Hudson shares plans for Super Soap Week which will air in October.

Speaking to Metro, Jane revealed: “Super Soap Week traditionally has a stunt in it, but we are still at the very early stages. We’re in my ‘dream head’ state at the moment. But it will be brilliant because it always is.”

At the moment Jane is still in the planning stages of Super Soap Week, meaning that fans are doing everything to change Emmerdale bosses’ minds about including another major stunt in the soap this year.

Fans don’t want any more big stunts (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale fans issue plea over stunt week plans

Right now, Emmerdale fans have issued a plea over the soap’s stunt week plans, begging for the soap to focus on storylines rather than big stunts.

One fan demanded: “Emmerdale stop with the ‘stunts’. Just give us back a decent, watchable programme. Producers, writers etc need replacing.”

#emmerdale stop with the “stunts”. Just give us back a decent, watchable programme. Producers, writers etc need replaced. 😡 https://t.co/Q5P6jPASZt — GrumpyGranny11 (@HazelMSmith3) April 20, 2023

Another #Emmerdale stunt? Doesn't it seem like they rely on them lately? Too many cheap shocks, one-dimensional characterisation and flat, soulless stories, and not enough heart and characters you can root for. — ℌ𝔢𝔡𝔤𝔢𝔥𝔬𝔤 (@_Kax_x) April 19, 2023

At this point I can't say as I really care for another stunt week in #Emmerdale look at the Paddy story, Faith and Liv exits. The raw emotional aspect and scenes that genuinely move you to tears tell a better story than any stunt can do. — Darren Hilbert (@EastieOaks) April 18, 2023

A second viewer echoed: “Another Emmerdale stunt? Doesn’t it seem like they rely too much on them lately? Too many cheap shocks, one-dimensional characterisation and flat, soulless stories, and not enough heart and characters you can root for.”

A final fan moaned: “At this point I can’t say I really care for another stunt week in Emmerdale, look at the Paddy story, Faith and Liv exits. The raw emotional aspect and scenes that genuinely move you to tears tell a better story than any stunt can do.”

Lives hung in the balance last year (Credit: ITV)

What to expect from this year’s stunt week?

Last year, the soap’s stunt week saw the village be rocked by death, injury, catastrophe, destruction and violence.

The soap always goes all out for Super Soap Week, with plans already taking place to ensure that this year is no different. As well as the storm, previous years have included a dramatic action adventure day gone wrong, with a terrifying rope bridge positioned between two clifftops.

But, what will this year’s stunt week have in store? Will more lives be on the line? Or, will viewers be able to change Emmerdale bosses’ minds about including stunts this year after all?

Read more: Complete Emmerdale cast list 2023 – meet them all here!

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour episode on Thursdays.

Are you looking forward to this year’s Emmerdale stunt week? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!