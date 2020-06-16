Emmerdale fans in tears as Mandy reveals she lost a baby

Emmerdale fans were left in tears as Mandy Dingle revealed that she lost a baby after her boyfriend Paul left her.

She then found out she could never have children.

Recently, Mandy was left distraught when she discovered Vinny's dad, her ex-boyfriend Paul, had been pretending to be a man named Alex to get close to his son.

However, due to the coronavirus pandemic, villagers have been forced to go into lockdown. This means Mandy and Vinny have been thrown together.

Mandy was furious to learn Paul was trying to get close to Vinny after abandoning him (Credit: ITV)

In the episode, the two began to reminisce over Vinny's childhood. Mandy admitted felt guilty about keeping Vinny and not taking him to social services where she believed he could have had a better life.

Meanwhile, Vinny wondered if he was enough for Mandy and asked if she wanted more children.

Mandy's secret

As Mandy started to delve into the past, she revealed to Vinny that after his dad left them, she discovered she was pregnant.

She told her stepson: "After he left, I found out I was pregnant. A little brother or sister for you."

However, she told him how she went through a traumatic hemorrhage and she ended up losing her child.

Mandy broke down in tears as she recalled losing her baby (Credit: ITV)

She continued: "You were in bed asleep and it was bad. I was hemorrhaging and I'd collapsed and luckily, Nan popped round after bingo and she found me and she phoned the ambulance."

The beautician subsequently revealed that after her operation she was told she couldn't have children. However, she was relieved to be alive and to see Vinny, saying he was her world.

As she broke down in tears, viewers were struggling to keep in their emotions.

Love that this episode fleshed out Mandy and Vinny's stories while she raised him. Mandy crying about her pregnancy and Vinny wanting to hug her was heartbreaking! #Emmerdale — #Barz (@RelashioDobby) June 15, 2020

When Mandy said she lost a baby that's why she can't have any children though ❤️😭#Emmerdale pic.twitter.com/4wIEkMwUWx — AnnE37 (@E37Ann) June 15, 2020

Wow I didn't expect to cry on this Monday evening.... Cheers Mandy 😭😭💔 #Emmerdale — Susie Skinner (@tardisgirl93) June 15, 2020

@Reallisariley Poor Mandy, heartbreaking but she is great with Vinny, he is her world, her son @emmerdale #Emmerdale — Tam LizAnn ODriscoll (@tamlizann) June 15, 2020

Others added that Mandy and Vinny's two-hander was the best lockdown episode so far.

I absolutely love Mandy & Vinny. Definitely the best lockdown episode yet ❤️ #Emmerdale @Reallisariley @Brad_J_J — Victoria Makepeace (@Vickalarr) June 15, 2020

#Emmerdale The Vinny/Mandy two-hander was my favorite so far. Again, the lockdown episodes are showing how good the show can be. — Lee Meyer (@leemeyer26) June 16, 2020

The best of the lockdown episodes so far - Mandy Dingle aka @Reallisariley revealing truly sad past. Exacerbated by her husband running off with Gail from @itvcorrie - I’d be devastated too 💦💦💦

#Emmerdale — MarkAdamJames (@MarkAdamJames20) June 15, 2020

Addressing Vinny's biological mum

In the episode, Vinny's biological mother was also mentioned.

Mandy admitted to Vinny that his grandmother once tried to look for her. However the search proved unsuccessful.

Mandy revealed that attempts were made to find his birth mum (Credit: ITV)

Vinny praised Mandy for trying to do right by him. But, he told her he was glad he got to be with her, calling her his 'real mum'.

Now with Paul back in the picture, will they be able to become a family unit again?

Emmerdale airs Chas and Paddy's episode on Monday, June 22 at 7pm. Marlon, Ellis and Al's episode airs on Wednesday, June 24 at 7pm on ITV.

