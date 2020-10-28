Emmerdale: Fans in tears as Dan decides to put Amelia into care

Emmerdale fans were left in tears as Dan Spencer decided to put his daughter Amelia into care.

Dan recently returned to work after his accident. However he had been attempting to hide the fact he’s still in a lot of pain.

This week, Amelia attempted to help her dad at the garage by fitting a car battery. But when the prop which held up the bonnet came down, it hit Amelia’s arm and she fell back.

Amelia fell to the ground. But when Dan tried to help his back spasmed (Credit: ITV)

As Dan tried to help, his back spasmed. When Amelia got up to get Dan’s chair, she fell to the ground unconscious.

Al soon found them both and Marlon discovered what happened to his friend.

Well played Daisy. Good performance and very emotional.

The chef went down to the hospital. Dan revealed to him how bad things had got financially with him having to wait for his benefits and not being able to work properly.

Dan wants to call social services to make sure Amelia is looked after. But she begged him not to (Credit: ITV)

He revealed they couldn’t afford to eat and Dan spoke about having to put Amelia into care, where she could be looked after.

Hearing this, Amelia broke down in tears and begged her dad not to call social services, leaving viewers in tears.

Amelia and Dan 😢😢😢 #emmerdale — Triss Ryan (@Triss565) October 27, 2020

Well played Daisy, good performance very emotional 👍👍 — BriWestMidsUK🇬🇧 (@Deltic1944) October 27, 2020

However some have pointed out they aren’t happy with how the storyline has been handled.

Why is this being so badly misrepresented? Whoever researched benefits needs sacking. — Andrea FREEDOM! (@AndreaVasey67) October 27, 2020

You’ve really tied yourselves up in knots with this storyline. I’ve watched documentaries on child carers. They receive their benefits albeit what it is. This is what should have happened here. Amelia & Dan receive their benefits & you show the ups & downs of a young carer. — tvtalkzone🇬🇧🇯🇲🇧🇧 (@tvtalkzone) October 27, 2020

Agree, they missed a prime opportunity to shine a light on those challenges without all this unnecessary “oh no Dan, don’t!” stories. — Dr. Babs (@canapp98) October 27, 2020

Emmerdale: What’s next for Dan and Amelia?

The soap hasn’t been revealed what’s next for Dan and Amelia.

However viewers have said that Dan calling social services may be a good thing, pointing out it could lead to him and Amelia getting extra support.

Social services could be a good idea. Why haven't they rang Daz or Kerry though? They would help Dan out with his financial worries. Perhaps social services could be the answer in the long term . In the short term they should ask Daz and Kerry to help #Emmerdale — Ryan Glendenning (@ryanG_tweets) October 27, 2020

Social services will help Amelia #Emmerdale — 🌈 ⭐️ Dion ⭐️ 🌈 (@DionPetrie) October 27, 2020

Dan FFS Social Services Won't take Amelia they better NOT have a SW turn up ASAP to help I swear I'll throw me TV out the window #Emmerdale — ❌Lady O'Scolaidhe❌ (@carol90783713) October 27, 2020

Will Dan and Amelia be able to get the support they need?

