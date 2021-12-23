Emmerdale fans horrified as Meena ‘rapes’ drunk Liam

Emmerdale fans say the soap has gone ‘too far’ as they fear Meena will rape drunk Liam Cavanagh.

In last night’s scenes (Wednesday, December 22) Meena was furious when Billy ended their relationship because he stilled loved his ex Dawn.

However Meena refused to let Billy go and told him she’s pregnant with his child.

She later went to her Christmas work event at the Woolpack and Liam was excited to be there.

Meena told Billy she’s pregnant with his baby (Credit: ITV)

An upset Meena explained to Manpreet that Billy had broke up with her, but she soon cheered up seeing Liam and getting an idea.

Later a drunk Liam left the pub and offered to help him home, but the episode ended with Liam drunk, half-conscious in Meena’s bed.

She said: “Oh Liam, I’ve been an awful good girl” before turning off the lights.”

Meena took drunk Liam back to her room (Credit: ITV)

Paige Sandhu, who plays Meena, has confirmed Meena is faking her pregnancy and last night’s scenes left fans fearing Meena will rape Liam to continue her baby lie.

Some have even said the soap went ‘too far.’

#Emmerdale The Liam and Meena storyline tonight was disgusting! I felt sick watching. Too far Emmerdale. — H (@QH_0000) December 22, 2021

This Meena storyline has gone on too far now, now she’s going to r*** someone sighs #emmerdale — Christmas Cunny 🤶🏾🎄🤪 🇧🇧🇯🇲 (@SistahSkinglo) December 22, 2021

If this is going with Meena and Doctor Liam where l think it is then SHAME on you Emmerdale. SHAME on you. THIS is a step too far. #Emmerdale — Eileen M Cumiskey (@cumiskey55) December 22, 2021

Meena's going to rape Liam to actually make herself pregnant 🙄😡😡. She really is so sick 🤮🤮. #Emmerdale — Ryan Glendenning (@RyanGTweetsTV) December 22, 2021

If Meena sleeps with Liam while he is intoxicated and not capable of consent #Emmerdale is so wrong.

As well as a murderer she is now a rapist. — Natasha 🇬🇧🇬🇾🇻🇨 (@nmonk_crohns) December 22, 2021

Wow! The fake pregnancy storyline on @emmerdale is soo beyond sick. As if the Meena storyline hadnt got far enough. That storyline should defo get the script writers sacked. @ITV #Emmerdale #ITV — Beth Louise Squires (@Beth251993) December 23, 2021

Meena gonna use Liam to get pregnant 🤔 #Emmerdale — ♥Kezza_Lou♥ (@KerryLouiseRoss) December 22, 2021

Emmerdale: What’s next for Meena?

Dawn finds out about Meena’s pregnancy and assures Billy it won’t affect their relationship.

Manpreet is suspicious of the pregnancy and later stumbles across a social media page for Nadine’s sister, Carol. She clicks the ‘send message’ button.

Later Manpreet and Carol meet up and Manpreet is floored to discover Carol believes Meena murdered Nadine.

Manpreet meets with Carol who tells her she believes Meena killed Nadine (Credit: ITV)

She struggles with the idea that her sister is a murderer and initially regrets contacting Carol.

Meena later meets an unknown driver on Main Street and exchanges cash for a dodgy package.

