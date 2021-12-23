Meena Liam Emmerdale
Soaps

Emmerdale fans horrified as Meena ‘rapes’ drunk Liam

Meena told Billy she's pregnant

By Charlotte Rodrigues

Emmerdale fans say the soap has gone ‘too far’ as they fear Meena will rape drunk Liam Cavanagh.

In last night’s scenes (Wednesday, December 22) Meena was furious when Billy ended their relationship because he stilled loved his ex Dawn.

However Meena refused to let Billy go and told him she’s pregnant with his child.

She later went to her Christmas work event at the Woolpack and Liam was excited to be there.

Emmerdale Dec 22 Meena is gobsmacked when Billy dumps her and tells him she's pregnant with his child
Meena told Billy she’s pregnant with his baby (Credit: ITV)

An upset Meena explained to Manpreet that Billy had broke up with her, but she soon cheered up seeing Liam and getting an idea.

Later a drunk Liam left the pub and offered to help him home, but the episode ended with Liam drunk, half-conscious in Meena’s bed.

She said: “Oh Liam, I’ve been an awful good girl” before turning off the lights.”

Meena took drunk Liam back to her room (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Emmerdale: Noah will be blamed for Leanna’s murder after stealing the ring from Meena, fans predict

Paige Sandhu, who plays Meena, has confirmed Meena is faking her pregnancy and last night’s scenes left fans fearing Meena will rape Liam to continue her baby lie.

Some have even said the soap went ‘too far.’

Emmerdale: What’s next for Meena?

Dawn finds out about Meena’s pregnancy and assures Billy it won’t affect their relationship.

Manpreet is suspicious of the pregnancy and later stumbles across a social media page for Nadine’s sister, Carol. She clicks the ‘send message’ button.

Later Manpreet and Carol meet up and Manpreet is floored to discover Carol believes Meena murdered Nadine.

Emmerdale Dec 24 Manpreet meets with Carol who tells her she believes Meena killed Nadine
Manpreet meets with Carol who tells her she believes Meena killed Nadine (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Emmerdale spoilers: Ellis to die in Cain’s revenge plot as Aaron Anthony ‘quits soap’?

She struggles with the idea that her sister is a murderer and initially regrets contacting Carol.

Meena later meets an unknown driver on Main Street and exchanges cash for a dodgy package.

Want more spoilers from Emmerdale? Entertainment Daily has a dedicated Emmerdale spoilers section for you to get your fix before the latest episodes air.

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!

Related Topics

Trending Articles

Katie Price has five children including son Harvey
Katie Price spending Christmas with just one of her children
sara davies morning live
Sara Davies divides Morning Live viewers as she makes ‘painful’ presenting debut
kerry katona kids
Kerry Katona and her kids left devastated after positive Covid results
meghan markle news
Meghan Markle news: Duchess could be called as witness in Prince Andrew sex assault case
kerry katona daughter
Kerry Katona shares devastating news about daughter Molly ahead of Christmas
Charlotte Hawkins in purple dress on GMB today
GMB host Charlotte Hawkins mocked over dress today