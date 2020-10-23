Emmerdale fans were left heartbroken for Belle as she buried Lisa’s ashes in an attempt to get rid of the voice in her head.

Currently Jamie is trying to frame Belle for the hit and run he did. And over the last week, Belle has started to struggle with her mental health again, hearing the voice of her late mum, Lisa.

In last night’s episode (Thursday, October 22) Belle began burying Lisa’s ashes in the graveyard near the graves of her late relatives.

Belle stopped taking her medication (Credit: ITV)

But Nate’s girlfriend and mum Cara spotted her as they walked past. Worried about her, they called Belle’s nephew Nate, who tried to help her.

Belle explained that she had to move Lisa’s ashes as she was hearing her voice. She revealed she stopped taking her medication and when she heard Lisa’s voice she didn’t want her to go.

Belle buried Lisa’s ashes (Credit: ITV)

But when Lisa started telling her to do bad things, Belle wanted to make it stop.

Nate suggested getting his dad, Cain, to help. But Belle didn’t want the rest of the family to know.

Nate agreed not to tell anyone, as long as Belle began taking her pills again.

But viewers were left heartbroken for Belle, seeing her struggle with her mental health again.

My heart is breaking for Belle #Emmerdale — Declan Kincaid (@KincaidDeclan) October 22, 2020

Oh bless her, poor Belle. I'm glad someone knows #Emmerdale — Annie C (@gingerannie34) October 22, 2020

Emmerdale: Nate taking the blame for the hit and run to protect Belle

Emmerdale viewers know Nate is taking the blame for the hit and run that nearly killed Moira.

My heart is breaking for Belle.

After someone told the police that they saw Belle commit the crime, it looked like young Dingle could be facing prison.

Nate took the blame for the hit and run to protect Belle (Credit: ITV)

However Nate has taken the blame for the hit and run, in order to protect Belle.

Will Nate end up going to prison for Jamie’s crime?

