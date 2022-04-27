Amelia Gabby Emmerdale
Soaps

Emmerdale fans have shocking prediction about Amelia’s babysitting job

Amelia is working for Gabby

By Charlotte Rodrigues
| Updated:

Emmerdale fans have a new prediction about Amelia‘s babysitting job at Home Farm.

In last night’s episode (Tuesday, April 26) Gabby hired Amelia as Thomas’s babysitter, but fans think Amelia will use Home Farm to gain a following on social media.

With fears for Emmerdale‘s Amelia growing, could they be right?

Emmerdale: Amelia folds her arms crossly at Dan
Amelia started working as a babysitter for Gabby’s son Thomas (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Emmerdale fans beg soap bosses to change harrowing Amelia Spencer storyline

Emmerdale fans have shocking prediction about Amelia’s babysitting job

Over the last few weeks it’s become clear Amelia has taken an interest in social media and has been worrying about how she looks.

She has previously told her dad, Dan, that she wanted to gain a following on social media, now fans think Amelia may have found a way to do it.

In last night’s scenes, Amelia went up to Home Farm to speak to Gabby about working as a babysitter for Gabby’s baby, Thomas.

Gabby immediately hired Amelia and asked her if she could start straight away.

Emmerdale Gabby gets a shock on the day of the christening
Fans have a prediction about Amelia’s new job (Credit: ITV)

Gabby left Thomas and went shopping for a few hours.

When she returned, Gabby showed Amelia the expensive clothes she bought.

Amelia told Gabby her dad would be furious if she bought expensive clothes. But Gabby said she could get her packages sent to Home Farm so her dad couldn’t see them.

However fans are predicting that Amelia will post pictures of Home Farm and in Gabby’s clothes, pretending she lives there to gain a social media following.

What’s next for Amelia in Emmerdale?

In next week’s scenes Gabby returns home from an outing, having left Thomas with Amelia.

When she gets back to Home Farm she sees no sign of Thomas or Amelia and worries, secretly fearing that Jamie has returned and taken their son.

Dawn reassures Gabby that Jamie won’t return, but privately she’s left wondering.

Later Dawn keeps some news to herself.

Read more: Emmerdale in 2022 – who’s leaving and who’s arriving in the village this year?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour episode on Thursdays.

Have you been watching Emmerdale? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!

Related Topics

Trending Articles

Mark Redman in Coronation Street: Could Adam Barlow’s brother return to the cobbles?
Will Kirk on The Repair Shop on BBC
The Repair Shop fans rally around Will Kirk as he shares emotional message
Katie Price speaks to camera on YouTube channel
Katie Price issues plea in court over ‘breaching restraining order’ as she’s warned of prison
Tom Parker and his wife Kelsey speaking during interviews
Tom Parker’s grieving wife Kelsey shares poignant message days after funeral
Jeremy Kyle on his new TalkTV show
Jeremy Kyle fans all saying the same thing as he makes TV comeback
Faye Miley Coronation Street
Coronation Street spoilers: Faye gets her daughter back after early menopause diagnosis?