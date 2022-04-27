Emmerdale fans have a new prediction about Amelia‘s babysitting job at Home Farm.

In last night’s episode (Tuesday, April 26) Gabby hired Amelia as Thomas’s babysitter, but fans think Amelia will use Home Farm to gain a following on social media.

With fears for Emmerdale‘s Amelia growing, could they be right?

Amelia started working as a babysitter for Gabby’s son Thomas (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Emmerdale fans beg soap bosses to change harrowing Amelia Spencer storyline

Emmerdale fans have shocking prediction about Amelia’s babysitting job

Over the last few weeks it’s become clear Amelia has taken an interest in social media and has been worrying about how she looks.

She has previously told her dad, Dan, that she wanted to gain a following on social media, now fans think Amelia may have found a way to do it.

In last night’s scenes, Amelia went up to Home Farm to speak to Gabby about working as a babysitter for Gabby’s baby, Thomas.

Gabby immediately hired Amelia and asked her if she could start straight away.

Fans have a prediction about Amelia’s new job (Credit: ITV)

Gabby left Thomas and went shopping for a few hours.

When she returned, Gabby showed Amelia the expensive clothes she bought.

Amelia told Gabby her dad would be furious if she bought expensive clothes. But Gabby said she could get her packages sent to Home Farm so her dad couldn’t see them.

However fans are predicting that Amelia will post pictures of Home Farm and in Gabby’s clothes, pretending she lives there to gain a social media following.

Amelia’s likely going to be fake posting with Gabby’s expensive ‘cloves’, pretending she’s living like a Kardashian… #Emmerdale — Spartacus2906 (@spartacus2906) April 26, 2022

Amelia taking selfies? she post online making out its her house #Emmerdale — Roberto Diniro (@runninoncaffine) April 26, 2022

Ah amelia wants to use home farm for social media going to cause a lot of problems for her #Emmerdale — 🤪Beanio🤪 (@deanobeanos) April 26, 2022

What’s next for Amelia in Emmerdale?

In next week’s scenes Gabby returns home from an outing, having left Thomas with Amelia.

When she gets back to Home Farm she sees no sign of Thomas or Amelia and worries, secretly fearing that Jamie has returned and taken their son.

Dawn reassures Gabby that Jamie won’t return, but privately she’s left wondering.

Later Dawn keeps some news to herself.

Read more: Emmerdale in 2022 – who’s leaving and who’s arriving in the village this year?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour episode on Thursdays.

Have you been watching Emmerdale? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!