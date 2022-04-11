Emmerdale fans have compelling theory about Meena’s prison guard

Emmerdale fans have a compelling theory about Meena’s prison guard, Ian, who has secretly been sneaking items into her cell.

Recently Meena met prison guard, Ian and quickly began working her charm on him.

In last week’s Emmerdale scenes, viewers saw Ian sneak Meena a chocolate bar into her and it was clear he has taken a liking to the inmate.

Meena has been working her charm on prison officer Ian (Credit: ITV)

He later brought in a newspaper which had Meena on the front page and she loved the attention her case was getting.

However fans are convinced that Ian is going to try and help her escape prison.

Would not be surprised if that prison guard helps meena escape after she is set down for life #emmerdale — pete leo (@homebrew19721) April 8, 2022

NO! Don't let her get out!! Mind you that prison guard has eyes for her. He's not going to let her escape, is he???? — Heidi edelweiss (@EdelweissHeidi) April 9, 2022

Ian is ready to risk it all for a little destruction a la Meena #emmerdale pic.twitter.com/7SgjidqmLV — Steph Fran (@StephCFran) April 8, 2022

Ian the prison officer won't be one for much longer if he chooses to cross the line #Emmerdale — Pam (@moore95_pamela) April 8, 2022

Emmerdale spoilers: Meena flirts with Ian as her trial begins

This week, Meena’s trial begins and Liam is ready to testify.

The jury appears sympathetic towards Liam as he fights back tears. But soon the defence begin to make accusations.

Liam’s blindsided when he’s confused of having an affair with Meena.

Aggravated by her feigned vulnerability, Liam’s rage takes over and he lashes out at Meena.

But he soon worries that his outburst may have cost him the support of the jury.

The next day, Manpreet dreads the day ahead but is determined to destroy her sister.

Meanwhile in the prison, prison officer Ian is conflicted when he goes against his better judgement and finds himself flirting with Meena.

Meena takes the stand in Emmerdale (Credit: ITV)

Meena takes the stand

In court, Manpreet refuses to let Meena’s performance rattle her as she stands to testify against her sister.

It’s a tough day as the defence dives deep into Manpreet’s past. They attempt to portray her as a liar.

Manpreet is furious as she sees her sister relishing in her misery.

Later Meena’s high spirits are dampened when she’s advised against taking the stand.

Eager to get into the limelight, Meena rejects the advice given to her.

She excitedly prepares for the next day in court. She rehearses her lines in her cell.

Soon Meena takes the stand in court, playing the victim.

She delivers the performance of a lifetime to an enthralled jury.

Later, they await the verdict and the court is consumed in agonising tension.

Will Meena be found guilty or not guilty?

