Emmerdale fans have a sinister theory about ‘creepy siblings’ Hannah and George

Emmerdale fans have predicted that ‘creepy’ siblings Hannah and George were the ones who assaulted Liv.

Earlier this week, Liv met Hannah and George at The Hide and the siblings tried to get her to drink with them.

At first she declined their offer, as she is a recovering alcoholic. However after feeling pressure from Aaron and Vinny, she decided to join them in the park for a drink.

Hannah and George persuaded Liv to have a drink with them (Credit: ITV)

In last night’s episode (Thursday, August 26) Liv woke up after her night with Hannah and George.

She kept remembering parts of the night and soon realised she had bruises on her arm.

Later Gabby went to the Woolpack where she saw Hannah and George again. They told her that when they were outside of the B&B, George went back inside.

Hannah went into check on her brother but when she came back downstairs, Liv was gone.

After speaking to Gabby, Liv learnt she left her a voicemail which recorded her screaming at Noah to get off her.

Gabby feared Noah raped Liv (Credit: ITV)

Gabby feared that Noah had raped Liv, but when Aaron overheard the conversation he confronted Noah.

Noah claimed he saw Liv drunk and tried to help her, but she attacked him.

However fans think that Hannah and George could have spiked Liv and assaulted her.

Definitely think Noah never hurt liv but those creepy siblings definitely had something to do with her or something, it’s too strange 🤔 maybe they planned it all along and that’s why they weren’t hungover the next day and faked being drunk to do what they wanted #Emmerdale — SASSY TOM 💖 (@SASSYTOM2) August 27, 2021

Report him? They’re carrying on like they have any proof. What about those weird siblings who actually got her drunk in the first place?? #Emmerdale — Michelle Jones 🤯🤯 (@MeeshyJay) August 26, 2021

#Emmerdale was Liv spiked when she went with them dodgy siblings? Why else would she get in that state especially when she’s got a big tolerance to drink 🤔🤔🤔 — Bobby Dazzler (@unsworth1live) August 26, 2021

Emmerdale: What’s next for Noah and Liv?

After Noah was accused of assaulting Liv, Gabby told Charity how Noah had gone through her underwear and followed her in the dark.

Tonight Charity does some digging to see if there’s another side of the story. Will she find anything?

Emmerdale continues tonight at 7pm on ITV.

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays.

