Emmerdale fans hate soap’s latest ‘hot’ couple – and frankly they’re right

Last night in Emmerdale (Thursday May 18, 2023), Wendy found out Liam’s big murder mystery secret – he’s a published author.

She then decided to help him think of a good ending for his short story, sharing some wine with him.

Now, Emmerdale fans are hating the soap’s latest ‘hot’ couple – and frankly they’re right to do so.

Liam and Wendy grew close (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Liam and Wendy bonded

Last night, Liam continued to remain guarded about what was on his laptop. At the surgery he printed something off but left a page still printing as he left.

Wendy picked it up and confronted Liam, asking why he was printing someone called Anna Le Monde’s fantasies out.

Liam explained that Anna Le Monde was a pseudonym for himself – he is a published author writing murder mystery stories.

Wendy was fascinated by the discovery but admitted that the story was a bit clumsy in places and needed some more work. She loves murder mysteries and sat down with a glass of wine, helping Liam finish the story off.

Arriving back home to Bob late, Wendy clutched a murder mystery book in her hand and made out that somebody had left it on the desk at work. She lied about where she was, pretending that she was just working late.

Fans don’t want Liam and Wendy to become a thing (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale fans hate Liam and Wendy as a couple

With Liam and Wendy set to develop a romantic spark with each other, with upcoming scenes seeing them share a kiss, fans are sharing their hate.

They think that Liam and Wendy are a ‘random’ and boring match, rushing to share their thoughts online.

One fan wrote: “I can’t believe Liam and Wendy are going to get together. They are honestly so random.”

I can't believe that Liam and Wendy are going to get together. They are honestly so random 🙄#Emmerdale — Ryan Glendenning (@RyanTheSoapking) May 19, 2023

I would rather have bleach in my eyes than watch this Liam and fake nurse Wendy storyline. #Emmerdale — Jamie (@Jamie27A_) May 18, 2023

liam and cain going full friends to lovers makes more sense than liam and wendy im not joking #emmerdale — pixxalt (@_Pixxalt) May 18, 2023

Another fan commented: “I would rather have bleach in my eyes than watch this Liam and fake nurse Wendy storyline.”

A third Emmerdale viewer stated: “Liam and Cain going full friends to lovers makes more sense than Liam and Wendy, I’m not joking.”

They just aren’t compatible (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale made a HUGE mistake with Liam and Wendy

Emmerdale have made a huge mistake in putting Liam and Wendy together. They’ve got no compatibility at all.

The only thing they both have in common is that they both work in the same profession (well, that’s if we even count Wendy being a proper nurse).

Wendy’s sudden love for murder mystery has been plucked out of thin air. And, who knew she had such a passion for writing?

Oh come on Liam, you can do so much better than this. It’s time to see sense and get back with Leyla!

Read more: Complete Emmerdale cast list 2023 – meet them all here!

Emmerdale usually airs on weekdays at 7.30pm, with an hour long episode on Thursdays.

Do you think Liam and Wendy are a good match? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!