Emmerdale fans have gone wild for Isabel Hodgins’ outfit on Instagram.

The Victoria Sugden actress dressed up as a regency lady for the Bridgerton themed bash for Max Parker’s 30th birthday.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Isabel Hodgins (@isabelhodgins)

She looked stunning in a full-length lace period dress with crystal embellishments.

Isabel teamed the dress with a diamond style tiara.

The actress showed off her look in a series of pictures from the no-expense spared surprise party thrown for Max by his fiancé Kris Mochrie.

Fans went wild for the look.

One said: “Love this! Your dress is beautiful.”

A second said: “What a lovely idea. And you look amazing. That dress. Wow.”

Emmerdale star stuns fans with regency makeover

A third said: “Stunning! Your dress is absolutely beautiful!”

Isabel’s co-stars also couldn’t get over her look.

Mackenzie Boyd actor Lawrence Robb commented: “This is a delish post!! I applaud you.”

Former Debbie Dingle star Charley Webb added: “What a beauty.”

The party to celebrate Max’s 30th was a surprise extravaganza at a country house in the north of England.

Emmerdale stars Isabel Hodgins and Max Parker in the soap (Credit: ITV)

His fiance Kris – who played his on-screen brother Lee in the soap – whisked him away in a helicopter after assembling their friends and family at the venue.

It comes after the couple got engaged on a romantic safari holiday last month.

Max got down on one knee on the beach in South Africa in an intimate proposal.

Max celebrated his 30th birthday (Credit: YouTube/Emmerdale)

However Kris later revealed that the romantic proposal was slightly marred when a beggar interrupted at the crucial moment.

Fortunately it didn’t halt proceedings and the pair are now planning their wedding.

But will Isabel be a groomsmaid?

