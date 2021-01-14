Emmerdale fans have gone wild for Debbie Dingle’s new lighter hair.

In Monday’s episode of the ITV soap (Monday, January 11), Debbie returned to the village.

The character briefly returned on Christmas Day. However after hearing her daughter Sarah was hanging out with drug dealer Danny, she decided to return and stay.

Fans are loving Debbie’s hair! (Credit: ITV)

Over the last week, the character has appeared on-screen quite a lot as she deals with Sarah.

But fans have noticed Debbie has dyed her hair lighter, and are loving it!

How gorgeous is Debbie's hair! Charlie looks beautiful 😍 ❤ — Christine ❤️ (@ladysolis) January 12, 2021

Love Debbie's hair. Gorgeous! — elizabeth scott 🇬🇧🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@suzysasha) January 12, 2021

It's good to see Debbie back at her fierce best, @MissCharleyWebb! 👏💪 Also your hair is fabulous! @emmerdale — Laura Lou (@LauJane_) January 11, 2021

Debbie Dingle!!! She went lighter w/her hair. #Emmerdale — Beth (@TnsBAW) December 25, 2020

When Debbie left the village in August 2019 to move to Scotland, her hair was much darker.

Actress Charley Webb went on maternity leave from the show in 2019. As Debbie was off-screen for 14 months, it’s understandable she would’ve changed her hair.

Emmerdale: Debbie Dingle’s return

On Christmas Day, it was revealed Debbie is Al Chapman’s mystery woman.

However what Debbie doesn’t know is Al is engaged to Priya Sharma.

Last year, Al and Priya started dating. Meanwhile Debbie was living in Scotland.

However, Al ended up going on a trip to Scotland and when he broke down, Priya and Charity put him in touch with Debbie to fix his car.

Al has been seeing Debbie. But he’s also engaged to Priya! (Credit: ITV)

Charley recently revealed to Entertainment Daily and other media that Al and Debbie met and got together after she fixed his car.

She said: “His car broke down from my understanding. And I think Priya sent him from Charity to talk to me, so she actually ended up setting it up in a round about way.

“But yeah they met in Scotland and she fixed his car for him and he pursues her, basically.”

Debbie returned to the village this week (Credit: ITV)

Speaking about Debbie’s feelings for Al, Charley revealed: “I think they’ve been seeing each other for a quite while so I do think she has fallen for him quite a lot.

“I think she’s very cautious when it comes to men, so she’s probably not fully, fully in there. But she definitely sees her life with him and Jack’s met him, so yeah I definitely think that she’s involved.

“It’s not just a little bit of fun, it’s a proper relationship and as far as she’s concerned, they are together.”

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays.

