Emmerdale fans go wild as Charley Webb reunites with Emma Atkins

Emmerdale fans have gone wild as Charley Webb reunited with her on-screen mum Emma Atkins.

Charley, who plays Debbie Dingle on the soap, posted a selfie with Emma, who plays Charity Dingle, to her Instagram.

She captioned the post: “My one.”

Fans went wild for the picture.

One wrote: “Yesss, I love this picture.”

A second commented: “You both look so good. I love this!”

A third said: “An iconic duo.”

Another added: “Adore this friendship. You’re both so pretty.”

Will Charley Webb return to Emmerdale?

Charley left the ITV soap last year as she went on maternity leave. The actress gave birth to her third son Ace in July 2019, however she has not yet returned to the show.

Charley left Emmerdale last year to go on maternity leave (Credit: ITV)

Back in May, she admitted she isn’t ready to return to the Dales just yet as she’s focusing on motherhood.

Charley Webb’s new business

However it looks like Charley has been keeping busy as she has recently launched her own baby business.

The actress, who has three sons with husband and co-star Matthew Wolfenden, shared the news to her Instagram sharing the company logo.

Alongside the logo she wrote: “Our own business. I can’t believe it. I’m beyond excited for this but also so nervous.

“We’ve wanted to do this for years and we’ve finally got to the stage where we can make it happen. We’re starting off really small and hopefully we will expand as we go.

Charley and Matthew have three sons Buster, Bowie and Ace (Credit: SplashNews.com)

“Scandinavian style is my favourite whether it’s toys or decor and with Nördi Bäbi we hope to bring you a little bit of what we love. I can’t wait for you guys to go on this journey with us.”

Charley admitted to having some ‘teething troubles’ with the new business. However she revealed she didn’t expect to sell out as quickly as they did.

