Emmerdale's Chas is looking bitter and, in a bubble, Paddy is looking upset
Emmerdale fans furious over last night’s Chas redemption scenes

Chas was welcomed back into the family with open arms

By Tamzin Meyer

In last night’s Emmerdale (Thursday January 19, 2023), Chas was welcomed back into the Dingle family during a family gathering.

The family could be seen laughing with Chas whilst drinking out-of-date beers.

But, now fans have been left furious over the apparent redemption of Chas in last night’s scenes.

Emmerdale's Zak, Chas and Belle are sitting in The Woolpack
Belle and Zak forgave Chas (Credit: ITV)

The Dingles welcomed Chas back into the family

Mandy decided to throw a family gathering in The Woolpack to use up some out-of-date beer.

Marlon made some disgusting beer cocktails whilst Mandy downed bottles of gone off beer.

Both Paddy and Chas were seen at the party.

Paddy, however, felt outcast and decided to make an early exit.

Chas, on the other hand, couldn’t have been more at home.

Sitting down to talk to Zak and Belle, Chas explained how much she desperately wanted to have a laugh with her family again.

Zak admitted that life was too short to hold grudges.

Belle accepted that she too had done things that she wasn’t proud of.

The pair then decided to welcome Chas back into the dysfunctional Dingle family.

Emmerdale's Chas is looking sincere
Chas begged for forgiveness (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale fans are furious with Chas’ redemption

After seeing the Dingles welcome Chas back into the family, fans have been left furious. They’re angry Chas has been redeemed for her affair so quickly, despite the upset she has caused.

One fan wrote: “Chas begging for forgiveness from her family. That selfish cow NEVER deserved forgiveness for her actions.”

Another viewer tweeted: “Chas has been forgiven for what she did far too quickly. Everything with Kyle started as a result of her actions. Poor Paddy being isolated and alone is awful.”

A third fan complained: “You are no longer Dingles: Belle, Marlon, Sam, Mandy & anyone else who is in the Chas clique – it only took free past-the-sell-by-date beer to make you ex-Dingles forget what Chas did!”

A fourth person said: “I’m with Paddy, not happy that they’ve all forgiven Chas.”

A final person noted: “So they’re gonna forgive Chas and poor Paddy is out in the cold.”

Have you forgiven Chas?

Emmerdale's Paddy is looking awkward in the pub
Not everyone has forgiven Chas (Credit: ITV)

Has everyone forgiven Chas?

Whilst most of the Dingles have embraced Chas once more, not everyone is smiling.

Poor Paddy is feeling outcast from his family because of Chas’ actions.

Cain still blames Chas for what’s happened to Kyle.

It seems that Chas still has some work to do if she wants to get back into everyone’s good books.

What do you think?

Read more: Who’s leaving Emmerdale this year?

Emmerdale - The Dingles Enjoy Out of Date Beers (19th January 2023)

Emmerdale usually airs on weekdays at 7.30pm, with an hour long episode on Thursdays.

Do you forgive Chas? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!

