Emmerdale fans were furious at Chas following her ‘nasty’ behaviour in last night’s (Tuesday 15 November) episode.

Chas, played by Lucy Pargeter, was seen storming away from Liv’s memorial service.

But Emmerdale fans were not happy as she took her anger out on husband Paddy.

Chas has secretly been grieving for Al, who she was having an affair with (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Chas breaks down

As devastated Vinny prepared to scatter his wife’s ashes, Chas broke down in tears before storming off.

She tearfully muttered about it being ‘too much’ before vanishing into the distance.

Fans know that Chas is secretly mourning the death of her lover, Al, who was killed recently and buried yesterday.

Later in the episode, Chas was seen weeping over an order of service from Al’s funeral.

She quickly hid it when husband, Paddy, came into the room.

Thinking she was upset about Liv, he tried to comfort her, saying he shouldn’t have pushed her to go to Liv’s memorial.

But he was stunned when Chas unleashed her grief and guilt on him.

Paddy couldn’t understand his wife’s fury (Credit: ITV)

Chas lashed out at Paddy in Emmerdale last night

Saying she was a terrible person, Chas raged at a confused Paddy, telling him to leave her.

She shoved him in the chest as she hurled her hurtful words.

Paddy was left reeling, wondering if there was more to Chas’s grief than he realised.

Viewers took to Twitter to slam selfish Chas for lashing out at Paddy and pointing out she was more upset about Al than Liv.

“Chas not crying for Liv and Vinny selfish cow,” said one fan.

Another added: “Chas lashing out at Paddy. Open your eyes Paddy.”

“Poor Paddy, the bloke who literally hasn’t put a single foot wrong this whole relationship.

“Chas never has and never will deserve him in a million years. Sooner he finds out the truth and she loses everything the better. Even Aaron’s realised he’s better off without her,” fumed another.

A third wrote: “You nasty self centred cow Chas.”

“Chas making Liv’s ashes scattering all about herself. She is utterly ghastly,” said someone else.

“Chas crying for Liv she’s got a nerve it’s her fault that Liv is dead,” wrote another.

And someone else added: “Chas isn’t crying about liv memorial thing she’s sad because she missed Al’s funeral. What a rat.”

Liv was killed in the storm which hit the village last month when a runaway caravan crushed her.

She was on her way to the Woolpack with Vinny to look after little Eve while Paddy went to pick Chas up from hospital.

Chas ended up in A&E after being injured by a table during a visit to Al.

Aaron fled the village, blaming Chas fully for Liv’s death.

