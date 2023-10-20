Emmerdale fans fear for village as Amit is branded the soap’s version of Stephen Reid

Last night in Emmerdale (Thursday, October 19), Amit lost his cool and took his anger out on Suni’s boyfriend, Nicky.

Nicky had confronted him over Rishi’s death, prompting Amit to punched him in the face.

Emmerdale fans have now feared for the village as Amit is branded the soap’s version of Stephen Reid.

Amit punched Nicky (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Amit lashed out at Nicky

Last night in the Dales, Nicky confronted Amit after having a tense altercation with him over a family meal.

Amit had offended Nicky by saying that he wasn’t good enough for his son, bringing up his engagement to Gabby.

Nicky then tried to get his own back on Amit by suggesting that he had been keeping a dark secret.

Furious at the accusation, Amit told Nicky that he didn’t have anything to hide.

However, with things turning bitter, Nicky explicitly accused Amit of killing Rishi.

Shocked at Nicky’s claims, Amit then punched Nicky hard in the face, denying murdering his brother.

Is Amit anything like Stephen? (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale fans brand Amit the soap’s Stephen Reid

After seeing Amit lash out at Nicky over Rishi’s death, Emmerdale fans have now branded Amit the soap’s version of Coronation Street’s Stephen Reid.

One fan wrote: “Amit reminds me a bit of Stephen off Corrie, he will be chucking wheelie bins about next.”

Amit reminds me a bit of Stephen off Corrie, He will be chucking wheelie bins about next 😂 #Emmerdale — Debs 🌸🌺🌸🍄 (@DebsGlynm) October 19, 2023

Amit in #Emmerdale is becoming the new creepy uncle Stephen in #Corrie in my eyes. I hate him!!! 😡 — Sparkysue (@sparkysue) October 19, 2023

Amit from #Emmerdale is the next Uncle Stephen! — Vinnie | Justice For Saint Uncle Stephen (@SoapFanVinnie) October 19, 2023

A second Emmerdale viewer exclaimed: “Amit in Emmerdale is becoming the new, creepy Uncle Stephen in Corrie in my eyes. I hate him!!!”

A final fan said: “Amit from Emmerdale is the next Uncle Stephen!”

Amit has a dark side (Credit: ITV)

Is Amit Emmerdale’s next serial killer?

Amit was around for Rishi’s death but has insisted that he didn’t murder him.

However, Amit has made it known that he’s got a temper on him. What happens to people who get on the wrong side of him?

Did Amit kill Rishi on purpose? Is Amit Emmerdale’s version of Stephen Reid?

