Emmerdale fans have been left fearing for Chloe Harris as they call Noah Dingle ‘possessive’ after his recent behaviour.

Chloe and Noah recently met through Sarah Sugden as Chloe is the sister of Sarah’s heart donor, Gemma.

Chloe ended her friendship with Sarah, as her dad didn’t want her to have contact with her, but she began a secret relationship with Noah.

It was revealed that Kerry Wyatt was working for Chloe’s dad, who’s in prison, and was the one looking out for Chloe.

Chloe and Noah began dating in secret (Credit: ITV)

With Kerry and Charity trying to keep Chloe and Noah apart, the two decided to try and run off together.

However when they were caught, Kerry came up with the idea for her and Chloe to flee together, so she could escape her controlling father.

Fed up of her dad controlling her, she visited him in prison and told him she wanted more freedom.

Chloe now lives with Kerry, Amy and Victoria (Credit: ITV)

Although it seemed like he understood, he sent his men to the village with Chloe’s stuff, making it clear he wanted no more to do with her.

Despite being away from her father, Kerry has been keeping Chloe away from Noah.

Emmerdale fans fear for Chloe Harris as they call Noah ‘possessive’

But in Tuesday’s episode (December 14) Noah went into the shop and saw Chloe there talking to Jacob.

Chloe told Noah that Jacob’s friend was DJ-ing at a club and they could sneak him in.

However Noah asked what she was doing in the shop. She told him shopping and then he proceeded to ask what for.

Jacob told him to take a hint and Chloe told him she was there for tampons.

Viewers think Noah is becoming possessive of Chloe (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Emmerdale fans all saying the same thing about Kerry’s clothes

Later in the café, Noah and Chloe went for a drink. When she got up to go to the bathroom, Noah asked her where she was going.

Soon Jacob came in and asked if Noah and Chloe wanted to go for a pizza but Noah lied saying Chloe is ill, while she was still in the toilet.

But viewers were concerned that Noah was acting possessive over Chloe.

Noah is Gona become possessive of Chloe. Then shel probably get with Jacob #Emmerdale — Charlotte K13 (@Charlotte_K13) December 14, 2021

Noah seems fairly controlling. He's always wanting Chloe for himself and worries about where she is going 😬🙄 #Emmerdale — Ryan Glendenning (@RyanGTweetsTV) December 14, 2021

Yuck! Noah being so possessive and creepy… #Emmerdale — Haus of Box (@HausofBox) December 14, 2021

Noah is such a nasty little creep. First basically stalking Gabby & now he'll barely even let Chloe outta his sight for longer than 5 minutes. Controlling much seriously?#Emmerdale 😡 — Grianne Doherty (@GrianneDoherty1) December 15, 2021

Read more: Emmerdale: Vinny will expose Meena trying to prove Liv’s innocence, say fans

Want more spoilers from Emmerdale? Entertainment Daily has a dedicated Emmerdale spoilers section for you to get your fix before the latest episodes air.

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays.

Have you been watching Emmerdale? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!