Emmerdale fans fear for villager as the predict coercive control storyline

Emmerdale fans fear for Ethan Anderson as they saw a nasty side to his boyfriend Marcus Dean in last night’s episode (Thursday, November 10).

Earlier this week Nate admitted to girlfriend Naomi that he cheated on her with his ex Tracy.

This week Naomi has been in court on trial for Nicola’s attack.

But when Nate expressed his concern for Naomi to Ethan’s boyfriend, Marcus, Emmerdale viewers became concerned.

Emmerdale: Marcus confronts Nate

Last month Nate ended up sleeping with his ex-fiancée Tracy, even though he was with Naomi.

Naomi and Nate ended up splitting up, but got back together after he was injured in the storm.

But she had no idea that he had cheated on her.

This week, Naomi started to become suspicious and Nate admitted to cheating.

Naomi was left heartbroken. But she had other things to worry about as she was due to appear in court.

Nate shares a house with Naomi, her brother Ethan, Ethan’s boyfriend Marcus and Ryan Stocks.

In last night’s episode, Marcus returned to the home and found Nate in the kitchen.

Nate asked Marcus if he heard from Ethan about Naomi’s trial.

He told him he hadn’t but when Nate asked him to let him know if he hears anything, Marcus confronted Nate.

Marcus said: “I’m guessing you’re not sure what to do. Double down on backing Naomi or… cut your losses. Focus on one of your others.”

Nate tried to tell him that he wished nothing happened between him and Tracy.

He told Marcus they’re all on the same side, but Marcus wasn’t convinced saying: “Whatever you say… mate.”

Fans fear for villager as the predict coercive control storyline

Later Ethan returned home and Nate wanted to see Naomi. Marcus told him he should leave her alone.

When Nate left, Ethan picked up on the tension and asked if things were becoming a problem.

Marcus told him yes and that he didn’t like cheats and liars and that’s what he saw when he looked at Nate.

Ethan said to his boyfriend: “I didn’t know you were so judgemental.”

Marcus responded saying: “Why, have you got something to hide?”

But fans are saying they saw a dark side to Marcus, saying he was acting like his dad, rapist and killer Pierce Harris.

They fear he will start controlling and abusing Ethan.

What do you think?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour-long episode on Thursdays.

