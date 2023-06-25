Emmerdale fans express concern for Belle Dingle over Tom King

Emmerdale fans are predicting disaster for Belle Dingle after spotting disturbing clues about Tom King. The unlucky in love businesswoman has struggled to find happiness.

Her exes range from married men to serial killers but she thought she had found true love with Tom. He recently returned to the village as a vet, years after stalking Chas Dingle.

And while the former villain certainly seemed to have changed on the surface, fans have dug a little deeper. And they now fear he is showing controlling and abusive signs.

One said: “I really like the new Tom King and his relationship with Belle but there seemed to be a marked changed in his behaviour this week – he seemed quite controlling.”

A second said: “I don’t like him at all. On the one hand he seems too good to be true, then on the other we get glimpses of red flag behaviour.

Emmerdale heartbreak for Belle Dingle?

“He comes across a bit sinister to me. But I’m not sure if that’s the intention.

“But maybe I’m misjudging him, maybe he’s playing him this way on purpose. But all in all I’m very confused by the character.”

A third said: “He is coming across as a bit sinister, but this whole relationship with Belle is odd anyway. She pretty much spied him and decided that he was now her boyfriend, not sure he really had a say in it.

“Talks him into moving to the village and quitting his job to work at the local vets, then dumps him. If he has turned into a headcase, it’s Belle’s creation.”

Another fan predicted: “I really liked Carl. He was a complicated and interesting character before he went rapist.

“He accidentally killed Paul and his father and was full of guilt and self-loathing for some time so I expect they will do something similar with Tom.”

A fifth even thinks Tom will follow in his dad’s footsteps and become a killer. They said: “I really like him too, and like the relationship he and Belle have. But I also think the writers are going to turn him bad (they are kind of telegraphing it), it’s just a question of HOW bad he’ll go.

“So my plot theory is Lachlan breaks out of prison, kidnaps Belle and has a showdown with Tom that ends with Tom killing him, and releasing his inner ‘Carl’.”

