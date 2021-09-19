Emmerdale fans enraged as Harriet Finch disappears from the village

Emmerdale fans are enraged by Harriet Finch disappearing from the village.

The vicar has only appeared in the village once in the past six months.

Emmerdale’s Harriet Finch has disappeared (Credit: ITV)

Her last major storyline saw her evil ex DI Malone terrorise her family – and eventually be shot by Dawn Taylor.

Harriet helped cover up the killing – and buried his body in the woods near Home Farm.

Next week the storyline is revisited – but there’s no sign of Harriet.

In fact her only appearance since the spring was in one episode in July – and there has been no explanation for her absense.

Now fans are letting rip at the soap for the lack of Harriet in the soap.

One said: “I would like to know where Harriet’s gone. @emmerdale has forgotten about her lately.”

A second said: “Can’t understand what @emmerdale are playing at.

“Harriet was such a big part of saving Dawn and then helping Will with Malone’s body. Why they can’t include Harriet I don’t know.”

A third said: “Malone’s murder is revisited next week but somehow they have managed to involve Dawn, Will and KIM.

“Without Harriet. How I will never know.”

A fourth joked she was hiding where Cathy Hope was: “Do y’a think Harriet is in the pavilion too? #Emmerdale”

Another tweeted: “#Emmerdale Would love to know where Harriet has gone. Since July we haven’t seen her on screen.

“It’s a shame @emmerdale not including her more with Dawn and Will and maybe more with Charles.”

Harriet Finch has disappeared from Emmerdale (Credit: ITV)

Where is Harriet Finch in Emmerdale?

The soap hasn’t revealed where Harriet has disappeared to – except to reveal she moved in with Dan and Amelia Spencer.

Actress Katherine Dow Blyton is still listed as a cast member in the ITV soap.

However with new vicar Charles in the village, it isn’t known how long Harriet will be able to hang onto her job.

