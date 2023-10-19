Emmerdale fans ecstatic as Cain vows to make Craig pay for Lydia rape

Last night over in Emmerdale (Wednesday, October 18), Sam confided in Cain about his worries for Lydia.

Cain then mentioned teaching Craig a lesson the Dingle way instead of leaving things to the police.

Emmerdale fans have now been left ecstatic after Cain vowed to make Craig pay for Lydia’s rape.

Cain and Sam teamed up (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Cain vows to use the ‘Dingle law’

Over in the Dales last night, Sam opened up to Cain about his worries for Lydia.

Sam recently found out that Craig had raped his wife and was filled with anger.

He didn’t know the best way to help Lydia, wanting to step up and be there for her.

Cain mentioned taking things into their own hands instead of relying on the police.

He wanted to use ‘Dingle law’ to make Craig pay although Sam was wary about this.

Cain told him that this situation was different to what happened with Al as this was more than a feud.

Sam then seemed to get on board with Cain’s idea as he set out to get revenge on Lydia’s rapist.

Emmerdale fans have been left thrilled with Cain’s threats (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale fans ecstatic as Cain vows to make Craig pay

Now, Emmerdale fans have been left ecstatic after seeing Cain threaten to make Craig pay. They’re now eager for Cain to finish Craig off for good, giving him their full support.

One Emmerdale fan excitedly wrote: “G’wan Cain! ‘ave him!”

Another soap viewer stated: “C’mon, let’s go, Cain V Craig”

Come on Cain you know what you need to do!! 👍 #Emmerdale pic.twitter.com/a6T4BslTO8 — Swalk (@Samanth22356123) October 18, 2023

Hope Cain gives Craig some of the dingle justice #Emmerdale — Danni🍕 (@Dbella91) October 18, 2023

A third person said: “Come on Cain, you know what you need to do!!”

A final fan wished: “Hope Cain gives Craig some of the Dingle justice.”

Will Cain beat Craig up? (Credit: ITV)

How will Cain teach Craig a lesson?

We all know what ‘Dingle law’ means and it usually involves a good, old fight.

Cain ended up in prison the last time he fought with the enemy. But, how does he plan on dealing with Craig?

Read more: Complete Emmerdale cast list 2023 – meet them all here!

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour episode on Thursdays.

How will Cain make Craig pay? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!