Emmerdale fans divided as Manpreet suffers a breakdown following Meena twist

Emmerdale fans have been left divided after Manpreet suffered a panic attack and breakdown following Meena’s ‘not guilty’ plea to murder.

Manpreet has been through a tough time since finding out her sister Meena is a serial killer.

As it all got too much, she suffered a panic attack in last night’s episode (Thursday, March 17).

But fans were left split about the situation.

Meena pleaded guilty to all her crimes except murder (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Emmerdale SPOILERS: Trauma for April after shock discovery

Emmerdale fans divided as Manpreet suffers a breakdown

Viewers know Meena has committed numerous crimes, including the murders of Ben Tucker, Andrea Tate and Leanna Cavanagh.

In last night’s episode, it was the day of Meena’s plea hearing.

As she stood in court she pleaded guilty to all her crimes except the murders, leaving her victims’ families and loved ones enraged.

Afterwards, Manpreet was terrified at the idea of testifying and had a panic attack in the church.

Meena had a panic attack, but is she going to be okay? (Credit: ITV)

Charles encouraged her to go and see Wendy at the doctor’s surgery to seek help.

She said she would drive herself over there but instead she drove into the woods where she had a breakdown.

Manpreet cried in her car as she struggled with the pressure of testifying.

Meanwhile, back at the village, Charles soon realised that Manpreet hadn’t been to see Wendy and tried to call her.

However viewers saw Manpreet ignore the call, get out of the car and walk into the woods.

Now fans have been left divided. Some are sympathetic towards Manpreet and worried about her mental health and the toll Meena’s actions have had on her.

Manpreet is really going through it I hope she does not hurt herself.#Emmerdale — Tamica Gates (@tamica76) March 18, 2022

Manpreet has wandered into the forest on her own 😭💔. I hope she'll be ok #Emmerdale — Ryan Glendenning (@RyanGTweetsTV) March 18, 2022

I feel bad for Manpreet she's gonna have a nervous breakdown at this rate bless her🥺🥺 #Emmerdale — Michelle💕💙💛 (@mishybabez_) March 17, 2022

Manpreet leaves the car with her phone. Which is a concern to all of us for her and her Mental Health. #Emmerdale — Carl Adams (@CarlAdams94) March 17, 2022

I think Manpreet's ill, she's obviously had a nervous breakdown? 😟 #Emmerdale — Simon Ramsay (@SARamsay1) March 17, 2022

Manpreet is coming unstuck needs help asap 😢😢#Emmerdale — Yvonne 💙 (@Momrocks50) March 17, 2022

Elsewhere others are not so sympathetic and urging her to pull herself together to help bring Meena down.

omg manpreet is so dramatic ffs #emmerdale — miss jutla to you (@queenjutla) March 17, 2022

Oh bog off Manpreet!! You get up there or the whole of #Emmerdale will hang, draw and quarter you!! — TaniaWren 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@TaniaWren) March 17, 2022

Where the hell is Manpreet going now seriously? #Emmerdale 😮 — GrianneDoherty32 (@griannedoherty2) March 17, 2022

Overacting of the highest degree there Manpreet . Rishi would be proud of you #Emmerdale — Grant_hh37 🤍⚽🎩🧡 (@GrantTheHatter) March 17, 2022

Will Manpreet be okay? And will she testify?

Read more: Emmerdale SPOILERS: Where is Manpreet? Will she return?

Want more spoilers from Emmerdale? Entertainment Daily has a dedicated Emmerdale spoilers section for you to get your fix before the latest episodes air.

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour episode on Thursdays.

Have you been watching Emmerdale? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!