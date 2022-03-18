Manpreet Meena Emmerdale
Emmerdale fans divided as Manpreet suffers a breakdown following Meena twist

Manpreet was clearly distressed after Meena's plea hearing

By Charlotte Rodrigues

Emmerdale fans have been left divided after Manpreet suffered a panic attack and breakdown following Meena’s ‘not guilty’ plea to murder.

Manpreet has been through a tough time since finding out her sister Meena is a serial killer.

As it all got too much, she suffered a panic attack in last night’s episode (Thursday, March 17).

But fans were left split about the situation.

Meena appears in court in Emmerdale and pleads guilty to one charge
Meena pleaded guilty to all her crimes except murder (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale fans divided as Manpreet suffers a breakdown

Viewers know Meena has committed numerous crimes, including the murders of Ben Tucker, Andrea Tate and Leanna Cavanagh.

In last night’s episode, it was the day of Meena’s plea hearing.

As she stood in court she pleaded guilty to all her crimes except the murders, leaving her victims’ families and loved ones enraged.

Afterwards, Manpreet was terrified at the idea of testifying and had a panic attack in the church.

Emmerdale Leyla and Liam in court for Meena's hearing
Meena had a panic attack, but is she going to be okay? (Credit: ITV)

Charles encouraged her to go and see Wendy at the doctor’s surgery to seek help.

She said she would drive herself over there but instead she drove into the woods where she had a breakdown.

Manpreet cried in her car as she struggled with the pressure of testifying.

Meanwhile, back at the village, Charles soon realised that Manpreet hadn’t been to see Wendy and tried to call her.

However viewers saw Manpreet ignore the call, get out of the car and walk into the woods.

Now fans have been left divided. Some are sympathetic towards Manpreet and worried about her mental health and the toll Meena’s actions have had on her.

Elsewhere others are not so sympathetic and urging her to pull herself together to help bring Meena down.

Will Manpreet be okay? And will she testify?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour episode on Thursdays.

