Emmerdale fans disgusted by hypocrite Chas and her behaviour over Charity and Mack

Chas had no right to condemn Mack given her history

By Tamzin Meyer

In last night’s episode of Emmerdale (Monday May 15, 2023), Charity stood outside flogging off all of Mack’s belongings.

As Mack approached her and demanded that she stopped, Charity revealed to everyone in the village – including Chas – that Mack is Reuben’s dad.

Now, Emmerdale fans have been left disgusted by hypocrite Chas after seeing her rush to support Charity over Mack.

Emmerdale's Chas is shouting in the village
Chas defended Charity (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Chas supported Charity

Last night, Charity got her revenge on Mack by selling all of his things to passers by outside, furious with him.

As Nicola and Jimmy eyed up some of Mack’s shoes, Mack approached and demanded that Charity stopped giving his things away.

Charity then told everyone in the village that Mack is Reuben’s dad before confronting Chloe as she came home from the hospital.

As Chas found out the truth, she immediately asked Mack “how could you?” She then rushed to hug Charity and support her as Mack went off with a globe he’d taken from the pile of things.

Emmerdale's Charity and Chas are hugging
Fans have slammed Chas’ behaviour (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale fans slam hypocrite Chas over Charity

After seeing Chas rush to support Charity and condemn Mack, fans have slammed Chas for being a hypocrite.

They can’t believe that she had the audacity to have a go at Mack when it wasn’t that long back that she had been cheating on Paddy with Al.

One Emmerdale fan quickly tweeted: “The hypocrisy of Chas giving a hug to Charity as if she hasn’t cheated.”

Another Emmerdale viewer asked: “Chas – REALLY? – after what you were doing with Al you are judgy about Mack!”

A third fan of the soap slammed Chas’ actions, writing: “You can hardly talk Chas, you’re a homewrecker yourself.”

Mack and Charity talking earnestly on Emmerdale
Can Mack make amends with Charity? (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Will Charity forgive Mack?

Last night, Charity made it clear that she and Mack were over. She never wanted to see him again, handing back her wedding ring (she clearly didn’t think of flogging that too!)

However, Mack is desperate not to lose his marriage, expressing how much he still loves Charity despite what’s happened.

But, will Charity learn to forgive Mack for what he’s done? Will she accept that he’s Reuben’s dad and move on?

Emmerdale - Charity Sells Mackenzie's Stuff and Reveals His Secret To Whole Village (15/5/23)

Emmerdale usually airs on weekdays at 7.30pm, with an hour long episode on Thursdays.

Will Charity take Mack back? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!

