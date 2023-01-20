Emmerdale fans disgusted as they predict incest plot for Chas and Caleb

After casting herself out of Cain’s good books in Emmerdale, Chas has recently found a new favourite brother – Caleb.

She’s wasted no time getting to know her long-lost sibling.

But, now fans have been left disgusted as they predict an incest plot between the brother and sister.

Chas has taken to Caleb like a duck to water (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Chas has loved getting to know Caleb

Chas first met Caleb when she set off Faith’s firework.

Caleb introduced himself as Faith’s son and her brother.

Since then, Chas has warmed to her long-lost sibling very quickly.

Last night (Thursday January 19, 2023), the Dingles could be seen having a good ol’ knees up in The Woolpack.

Mandy decided to throw a party to use up some out-of-date beer.

As the Dingles partied away, Caleb turned up.

Chas had invited him to share some drinks with them.

She was over-the-moon to see her brother.

But, now fans reckon that the siblings may develop a romantic connection as well as a familial one.

Will Chas and Caleb cross those boundaries? (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale fans feel disgusted as they predict incest plot

After seeing Chas and Caleb grow close, some fans have accused Chas have flirting with her brother.

They’ve predicted that a potential incest storyline may be on the cards for the two siblings, being left disgusted by the prospect.

Writing on a Digital Spy forum one said: “Does Chas realise that she’s talking to her half-brother? They seemed to be flirting there.”

“Chas drooling over her brother,” said another.

A third added: “Skanky Chas wants herself a piece of Caleb.”

“Chas and Caleb to get it on,” suggested someone else.

Others on a social media agreed:

“If he’s not a Dingle, Chas will have him in bed before you can say DNA,” said one.

Another warned: “I think Chas has her eye on him!”

Someone else agreed: “I think so too. She’s so over the top with him and flirty!”

Is an incest storyline on the horizon for Chas and Caleb?

Could Chas and Caleb become involved in an incest plot?

Fans have predicted an incest plot between Chas and Caleb, but could this be the case?

Well, some fans have suggested that Caleb may not actually be related to Cain and Chas after all.

Could Chas fall in love with someone pretending to be her brother?

And, if Caleb is true to his word and is actually a real Dingle, be assured that an incest storyline is not on the cards.

Speaking to Metro.co.uk, Emmerdale executive producer, Jane Hudson revealed: “We haven’t covered incest, but we are not doing it.”

What do you think?

