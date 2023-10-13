Over in Emmerdale last night (Thursday, October 12), Chloe was seen in hospital as she awaited brain surgery.

Mack, Charity, Matty and Amy were all worried sick as they waited for news.

Emmerdale fans are now in disbelief after Chloe surviveed the horror clifftop crash.

Chloe was taken to hospital (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Chloe survived the crash

Viewers will know that Chloe was the victim of a clifftop car crash, tumbling over a cliff as Mack chose to save Charity over her.

Mack and Charity then rushed down to the bottom of the cliff and found Chloe – she was alive but weak.

Mack couldn’t believe that she’d survived as the paramedics took Chloe away in an air ambulance.

Last night, Chloe was then put in an induced coma as she awaited brain surgery.

Mack, Charity, Matty and Amy all waited for more news about Chloe’s condition, extremely worried about her.

Chloe’s in a coma (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale fans in disbelief as Chloe survives the crash

Emmerdale fans have been left in disbelief after Chloe survived the crash. They can’t believe that Chloe had a car accident and fell off a cliff yet didn’t die.

Other soap characters have died after having far less dramatic accidents, making Chloe’s survival seem unbelievable.

One fan wrote: “Can’t understand how Chloe managed to survive her car going off a cliff while not wearing a seatbelt, but Chrissie and Lawrence both died when Lachlan drove them off the road.”

A second person said: “Dunno how Chloe has managed to survive that accident… Surely she would be brown bread…”

Can’t understand how Chloe managed to survive her car going off a cliff while not wearing a seatbelt, but Chrissie and Lawrence both died when Lachlan drove them off the road #Emmerdale — 𝓔𝓶𝓶𝓪 🦊 (@BallumsHouse) October 13, 2023

Dunno how Chloe has managed to survive that accident…. Surely she would be brown bread….#Emmerdale — Pilch1972 (@Pilch1972) October 12, 2023

Chloe should not realistically be alive. Though she is in the Hospital of Miracles & will soon be back whinging and moaning #Emmerdale — Pam (@pam_debeauvoir) October 12, 2023

A third fan added: “Chloe should not realistically be alive. Though she is in the Hospital of Miracles and will soon be back whinging and moaning.”

Another fan commented: “There is absolutely no way that Chloe would have made it out of that car alive. What a load of [bleep]. [Bleep] end to a [bleep] day.”

Will Chloe recover? (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Will Chloe recover from the crash?

At the moment, Chloe is in an induced coma at the hospital whilst she awaits surgery.

Mack’s currently feeling guilty that he saved Charity over Chloe. But, will Chloe recover from the crash? And, will she remember what Mack did?

Read more: Complete Emmerdale cast list 2023 – meet them all here!

Emmerdale usually airs on weekdays at 7.30pm, with an hour long episode on Thursdays.

Will Chloe recover? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!