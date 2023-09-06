Emmerdale fans in disbelief at Charles’ mum’s stunning NTAs makeover as she looks worlds away from Claudette

Fans of Emmerdale were left surprised last night after seeing actress Flo Wilson, who plays Claudette, at the NTAs. She certainly looked different!

On-screen, Claudette is a god-fearing granny – and dresses as such! But it appears off-screen, she knows how to add style!

Taking to the red carpet at the National Television Awards last night (Tuesday September 5) Flo stole the show!

Flo Wilson certainly didn’t look like this at the NTAs! (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale fans stunned at Claudette actress’ real-life look

In a post shared to the official Emmerdale Instagram account, Flo was on the red carpet alongside her fellow cast members. While Lewis Cope (Nicky), Daisy Campbell (Amelia), Natalie J Robb (Moira), Rebecca Sarker (Manpreet) and Kevin Mathurin (Charles) looked all dressed up to the nines, it was Flo who caught the eye.

Wearing a floor-length black sleeveless gown, teamed with a huge chain belt, long black gloves with more chain detailing and a quirky pork pie hat, she certainly looked a world away from dowdy Claudette!

“Blimey, Charles’ mum looking amazing,” declared one stunned fan.

Others quickly agreed: “Hardly recognised her,” said one and another shared: “I had to zoom in!” Someone else said: “It took me a while to realise it was her.”

“Crikey is that really her?” asked another as a further fan simply commented: “Wow.”

“Must be because she’s smiling,” quipped one more, referencing usually miserable Claudette’s frown. And another added: “I was just going to ask if that was Claudette. What a good actress!”

Unfortunately it wasn’t a winning night for Emmerdale elsewhere, after EastEnders swept the board and took home all three soap-related awards.

She was smiling on the red carpet – but rarely in Emmerdale! (Credit: ITV)

How old is Claudette actress Flo Wilson in real life?

In fact, in real life, Flo Wilson is 60 years old. She was born on February 11, 1963.

This makes her only 10 years older than the actor who plays her on-screen son, Kevin Mathurin. Charles actor Kevin was born on February 4, 1973, making him 50 years old.

Will Charles drive his mother away after framing his father? (Credit: ITV)

Tough times for the Andersons in Emmerdale

Things on screen in Emmerdale right now are hard for Claudette and Charles. They were left stunned last week when Charles’ dad, Victor, died just after reuniting with Claudette.

Victor, who had been in prison, had been accused of stealing from Manpreet and fled. As the cops searched for him, Charles later found him in the church having died.

Claudette is trying to carry on and be strong, thinking Charles is struggling with the loss of his dad. But what she doesn’t know is Charles framed him in a bid to get rid of Victor and that’s why he feels guilty. It’s surely only a matter of time before Claudette finds out, but what will it mean for mother and son?

Meanwhile, fans were pretty pleased when Victor met his maker as they have been begging Emmerdale to axe the Andersons for quite some time. So what does the future hold for the family now?

