Emmerdale fans desperate for Robert Sugden to return to save the show

Emmerdale fans are still not over Ryan Hawley quitting the role of Robert Sugden.

The actor bowed out of the soap last year after five years playing the scheming killer.

Fans are demanding Robert's return (Credit: ITV)

On-screen he was sent to prison for a minimum of 14 years after admitting murdering his sister Victoria's rapist Lee Posner.

Robert attacked him with a shovel after Lee said he would rape again after blackmailing him for £10,000.

After pleading guilty Robert decided he needed to be alone to cope with life inside.

He was then transferred to a prison on the Isle of Wight before cutting off all contact with his husband Aaron and the rest of his family.

Robert subsequently demanded a divorce, drove Aaron to a near breakdown and abandoned his heavily pregnant and guilt-stricken sister.

Despite all this, Robron fans are demanding Robert return to the show to "save it".

Robert is in prison for 14 years (Credit: ITV)

One said: "Judging from my TL @emmerdale Ryan must be one of the most popular actors you’ve had.

"Also the way he played Robert made the character one of the most popular ever. Come back super talented Mr Hawley or please appear on our screens in something. #robron"

A second said: "Emmerdale just isn't the same without Robert."

A third said: "I need Ryan/Robert back its just not the same without him #Robron forever"

A fourth raged: "So...Aaron's basically a background character now...isn't he? Waste of Danny Miller's talent. #Robron. #Emmerdale.

Emmerdale missed Robert's birthday

"Time to recast Robert or bring in a new love interest. Honestly I'd prefer they'd just recast Robert or get Ryan back. $$$ talks Emmerdale. Ryan is worth it!"

Other Robron fans were enraged at the soap for forgetting Robert's fictional birthday earlier this week on April 22.

One said: "Do Emmerdale know it’s Robert’s birthday today or not???"

A second said: "You post this but nothing about Robert’s birthday. Gone and forgotten apparently."

A third said: "Robert’s birthday can’t get a mention but let’s honor Rhona’s rape day. Well done, ED social."

