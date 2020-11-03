Emmerdale fans are desperate for answers over the Charity and Mackenzie photo mystery.

Last week, Charity believed her fiancée Vanessa, who has been having cancer treatment, had been having an affair, as she seemingly didn’t want to come home from her mum’s house.

In an upset state, Charity went for a drive and ended up colliding into Mackenzie. Although the two argued over whose fault the accident was at first, they soon ended up sharing a kiss.

Someone took a photo of Charity and Mackenzie kissing (Credit: ITV)

However when Charity returned home, she heard from Vanessa who told her she had been for a scan and it was good news. But she later was stunned when she found out Mackenzie is Moira’s brother.

The next day Charity began planning for her fiancées return home. But when she video-called Vanessa, the vet was in tears and confronted her over the kiss.

Vanessa saw the picture of Charity and Mackenzie kissing (Credit: ITV)

Vanessa revealed she had been sent a photo of Charity and Mack kissing, but didn’t say who sent it.

This has left viewers desperate for answers over who took the picture.

I still want to know who took that photo of Charity and Mackenzie kissing😬 #Emmerdale — ♥︎ 𝕊 𝕚 𝕟 𝕖 𝕒 𝕕 ♥︎ (@KWMadhead94) November 2, 2020

I do feel for charity though she really didnt do ought wrong plus i wanna know who took the photo? #Emmerdale — Roberto Diniro (@chunkyitalian) November 2, 2020

I am totally confused with this stupid storyline with Charity kissing McKenzie. They were totally on their own, apart from Cain tied up in the boot. So, who took the photo? #Emmerdale — PennG0VQY (@BrixhamUK) November 2, 2020

But who even took that photo of Charity and Mackenzie? #Emmerdale — ♥︎ 𝕊 𝕚 𝕟 𝕖 𝕒 𝕕 ♥︎ (@KWMadhead94) November 2, 2020

Maybe one of the sheep took the bloody photo of Charity & Mackenzie 🙄 #Emmerdale — tvtalkzone🇬🇧🇯🇲🇧🇧 (@tvtalkzone) October 30, 2020

Quick question who actually took the photo of Mac & Charity kissing in the first place? #emmerdale — 😎 Mackenzie 😎 Lawrence Robb Fan (@Mackenzie_Ed2) October 30, 2020

Some have even started to come up with theories, thinking either Rhona, Noah or Paddy could be responsible.

My bet is on either Tracey or rona — 𝒟𝒶𝓋𝒾𝒹 𝒥 𝒲𝓇𝒾𝑔𝒽𝓉 (@TrealSlimDavey_) November 2, 2020

I think it’s Noah🤔 strange though — han (@mustbangnath) October 30, 2020

Who was the mysterious photo taker and sent it to Vanessa? My guess? Paddy#Vanity #Emmerdale — Ruby Tuesday (@RubyTue90756338) October 30, 2020

Emmerdale: What’s next for Charity and Vanessa?

This week, Charity is full of self-loathing and turns to the bottle to hide her upset that her relationship with Vanessa is in tatters.

Tracy is furious over the situation and tells Charity she brought it on herself.

Charity turns to the bottle. But can she fix things with Vanessa? (Credit: ITV)

Charity asks Tracy if she can take Johnny to see Vanessa, to remind her of the family they once had. But Tracy tells her that he’s already with Vanessa.

Soon Tracy drops another bombshell on Charity which shatters her hopes of reconciliation. Will they ever be able to sort things?

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays.

