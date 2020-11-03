Soaps

Emmerdale: Fans desperate for answers over Charity and Mackenzie photo

Charity cheated on Vanessa

By Charlotte Rodrigues

Emmerdale fans are desperate for answers over the Charity and Mackenzie photo mystery.

Last week, Charity believed her fiancée Vanessa, who has been having cancer treatment, had been having an affair, as she seemingly didn’t want to come home from her mum’s house.

In an upset state, Charity went for a drive and ended up colliding into Mackenzie. Although the two argued over whose fault the accident was at first, they soon ended up sharing a kiss.

Someone took a photo of Charity and Mackenzie kissing (Credit: ITV)

However when Charity returned home, she heard from Vanessa who told her she had been for a scan and it was good news. But she later was stunned when she found out Mackenzie is Moira’s brother.

The next day Charity began planning for her fiancées return home. But when she video-called Vanessa, the vet was in tears and confronted her over the kiss.

Vanessa saw the picture of Charity and Mackenzie kissing (Credit: ITV)

Vanessa revealed she had been sent a photo of Charity and Mack kissing, but didn’t say who sent it.

This has left viewers desperate for answers over who took the picture.

Some have even started to come up with theories, thinking either Rhona, Noah or Paddy could be responsible.

Emmerdale: What’s next for Charity and Vanessa?

This week, Charity is full of self-loathing and turns to the bottle to hide her upset that her relationship with Vanessa is in tatters.

I still want to know who took that photo of Charity and Mackenzie kissing.

Tracy is furious over the situation and tells Charity she brought it on herself.

Charity turns to the bottle. But can she fix things with Vanessa? (Credit: ITV)

Charity asks Tracy if she can take Johnny to see Vanessa, to remind her of the family they once had. But Tracy tells her that he’s already with Vanessa.

Soon Tracy drops another bombshell on Charity which shatters her hopes of reconciliation. Will they ever be able to sort things?

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays.

