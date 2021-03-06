Emmerdale fans demand to know where Aaron Dingle has disappeared to

Emmerdale fans have demanded to know where Aaron Dingle is after he seemingly disappeared.

The mechanic has only been spotted in the village for a small number of appearances in the last few months.

Aaron Dingle actor Danny Miller has only appeared in eight episodes this year (Credit: ITV)

According to IMDB actor Danny Miller has only appeared in eight episodes this year so far.

And last year he appeared in just 36 episodes of the soap.

But when he was missing from the Dingle Court episode where his own grandmother returned, fans have had enough.

Not only are they demanding to know where he has gone – they want him back immediately.

One said: “Where the hell is Aaron in Emmerdale? He is hardly in it at the moment! Danny Miller is a fantastic and sexy actor.”

A second said: “I want Aaron back! Danny, please come back !!! #Emmerdale @emmerdale @DannyBMiller.”

A third said: “Where is Aaron on Emmerdale not been on for a long time think he with Robert.”

Another tweeted the soap to demand answers.

They wrote: “Hello, this is just me asking at irregular intervals when Aaron Dingle is going to get a proper storyline? His last one ended over a year ago.

“Surely you wouldn’t wanna waste his talent with random cameos. I can‘t wait for the day he‘s gonna be back in the forefront again.”

A fifth said: “#Emmerdale let’s get Aaron out of the cupboard and he and his eccentric Granny can go on a rampage or something!”

A six tweeted: “Have the Emmerdale script writes forgotten that Aaron exists?”

Aaron and Ben’s relationship came to nothing in the end (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: What was Aaron Dingle’s last storyline?

Mechanic Aaron’s last major storyline was his burgeoning relationship with Ben.

Having bullied Ben in school, Aaron was desperate to make up for his cruel treatment.

However, he failed and after several disastrous attempts at dates, Aaron’s selfish behaviour pushed Ben away.

He dumped him, and far from the happy love story fans thought they were getting, Aaron seemingly left the village for long stretches.

However ED! can confirm Danny Miller is still filming for the soap and will return.

