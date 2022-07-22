Emmerdale fans demand Andy and Debbie are recast

Emmerdale fans are demanding Andy Sugden and Debbie Dingle are recast – immediately.

The former couple have both been absent for years from the village after actors Kelvin Fletcher and Charley Webb quit the soap.

Debbie Dingle needs to return for her daughter – but Emmerdale should recast (Credit: ITV)

Andy went on the run for a crime he didn’t commit whereas Debbie just decided to stay in Scotland – despite promising to return.

Neither of them seem particularly interested in their daughter Sarah.

Viewers know Sarah suffers from a terminal heart condition and has been through hell and back.

Now she’s suffering with the news her grandmother Faith Dingle is dying of terminal cancer and won’t see another Christmas.

It has left her fearing for her own life – but still her own parents aren’t around.

Instead she has been left in the care of unsuitable grandmother Charity Dingle.

Emmerdale fans demand favourites Debbie and Andy are recast

And fans want it to end – and they want her parents recast with new actors.

One wrote on a Digital Spy forum: “Well I think we all know that the actors who play Debbie Dingle and Andy Sugden are unlikely to come back to the show so why not recast them?

“Don’t you think it is really stupid that they are not in Emmerdale to look after their kids and relying on Charity to look after them instead?

A second agreed: “Seems very weird that Emmerdale don’t recast many of their characters whereas in EastEnders they do it on a daily basis.

Over on Twitter, others felt the same.

“There are a few characters who could get recast in Emmerdale Joe Tate; Jamie; Debbie etc etc.”

A third said: “One actor shouldn’t hold up a show or a storyline.

Andy hasn’t been seen in the village for years (Credit: ITV)

“If they need Debbie back and the actress has said she won’t come back, move on and get another one.”

Another said: “It makes no sense that Debbie isn’t around for Sarah, especially with her health conditions.”

However others have drastic wishes for Debbie – killing her off once and for all.

One said: “I think maybe it’s time that ED had Debbie killed off.”

Another added: “I would love it if they killed her off, but I want to see the body. Stuff some garlic in her mouth and a stake through her heart just to make absolutely sure she isn’t returning.

“None of this lost at sea, or plane crash and no body ever found… I want reassurances!”

