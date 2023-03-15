Soaps

‘Meena is back’: Rebecca Sarker delights Emmerdale fans as she reunites with on-screen sister

Fans were overjoyed as the sisters reunited

By Joel Harley
| Updated:

Fans of Emmerdale were left delighted as favourite Meena Jutla ‘reunited’ with her former colleagues, in a post by star Rebecca Sarker on Instagram.

Star Paige Sandhu, who played Meena on the soap, joined Rebecca and Fiona Wade for a night out.

Rebecca plays Manpreet Sharma on Emmerdale, while Fiona recently quit in her role as Priya Kotecha.

Rebecca’s post showed all three women together, with the caption “the perfect pick-me up.”

Emmerdale Meena and Manpreet
Rebecca and Paige played sisters Manpreet and Meena on the show (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale fans cheer Meena’s ‘return’

Rebecca shared the post on her Instagram account last night.

Emmerdale fans were thrilled to see the three women spending time together.

“Love this photo, my two favourite characters, Meena and Priya,” wrote one fan.

“I’m actually so happy you’ve all reunited, my favourite trio ever,” said another.

“I miss Meena! Awesome photo though,” wrote a third.

“How wonderful to see you all together again,” said another.

Someone else questioned: “The icons are back?”

“Meena is back!” cried one more followed by a scared face emoji

Meena menaces a gagged, unconscious Manpreet on Emmerdale
Serial killer Meena kidnapped and terrorised sister Manpreet (Credit: ITV)

Who was Meena Jutla on Emmerdale?

Paige played Meena on Emmerdale from September 2020 – April 2022.

She arrived in the village looking to repair her relationship with sister Manpreet.

However, it quickly became clear that Meena wasn’t all that she claimed to be.

It was revealed that Meena resented her sister – the more popular and loved of the two siblings – and that their relationship had fallen apart when Meena slept with Manpreet’s then-husband.

Meena standing over Manpreet's unconscious body on Emmerdale
Meena’s wild, unpredictable behaviour won her a legion of fans (Credit: ITV)

As she attempted to ingratiate herself into Manpreet’s life, Meena was shown to be conniving, cruel and dangerous.

Prior to arriving in the village, she had killed her own father and former best friend.

She then killed Leanna Cavanagh, Andrea Tate and Ben Tucker.

The story culminated in her holding Manpreet hostage in the show’s Christmas storyline.

Meena is currently serving a life sentence for her crimes. Although she remains in prison, her return is always a distant possibility.

Could Meena return to Emmerdale?

Read more: Complete Emmerdale cast list 2023 – meet them all here!

Emmerdale - Murderous Meena's Emmerdale Journey

Emmerdale usually airs on weekdays at 7:30pm, with an hour long episode on Thursdays.

