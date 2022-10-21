In last night’s Emmerdale (Thursday October 20, 2022), Amelia gave birth to a baby girl after going into labour in the storm.

Amelia was absolutely in love with her daughter, having her family being by her side in the hospital.

However, whilst she is yet to have named her baby, fans reckon that they know exactly what she’s going to call her.

Amelia had a bit of a traumatic labour (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Amelia gave birth to a baby girl

Amelia started to have contractions in the storm, as she made her way to a picnic date with Noah.

Alone, Amelia started to go into labour and was unable to make it to her date.

Instead, she struggled against the elements and rang Dan for help, but her phone died before she could tell him where she was.

She managed to make her way to a nearby barn, worried sick that either she or her baby might not survive.

Luckily, Lydia found her in time and rushed her to hospital.

Safe at last, Amelia gave birth to a baby girl, with Kerry and Charity being her birthing partners after she yelled at Noah to get out of the room.

After the birth, Amelia introduced the baby to Dan, but he was preoccupied with thoughts of Harriet, who died out in the storm trying to find Amelia.

He decided to hold off from telling Amelia that Harriet had died, so that she could enjoy her happy moment.

Amelia hasn’t named her baby yet (Credit: ITV)

Fans think that Amelia will name the baby Harriet

Amelia had a close bond with Harriet and will be devastated when she finds out that Harriet is dead – especially when she finds out that Harriet went into those woods to find her.

Now fans reckon that Amelia might name her baby ‘Harriet’, as a tribute to the vicar turned police officer.

One fan cried: “No but if Amelia calls her baby Harriet I will SOB.”

Another commented: “What are we betting Amelia names the baby Harriet?”

No but if Amelia calls her baby Harriet I will SOB #emmerdale — Danimay Palmer (@_DanimayPalmer_) October 20, 2022

What we betting Amelia names the baby Harriet? #Emmerdale — Sal (@sallyjane90) October 20, 2022

Bet Amelia finds out Harriet died and names the baby after her #emmerdale — EmpatheticIntrovert (@IrishClaireK) October 20, 2022

A third viewer tweeted: “Bet Amelia finds out Harriet died and names the baby after her.”

Will we have another Harriet in the village?

Harriet’s death is bound to upset Amelia (Credit: ITV)

How will Amelia react to Harriet’s death?

It has not been revealed how or when Dan will tell Amelia about Harriet’s death.

As Harriet was looking for Amelia when she died, there’s a chance Amelia could blame herself for what happened.

When Amelia finds out that Harriet’s dead, she’s bound to be feeling both guilty and grief-stricken.

Will she name her daughter after Harriet in an act of remembrance?

Read more: Who is in the cast of Emmerdale 2022? Meet the full line-up

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour-long episode on Thursdays.

Will Amelia name her baby after Harriet? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!