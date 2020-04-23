Emmerdale fans convinced Vanessa will die after actress Michelle Hardwick announces pregnancy

Emmerdale fans are convinced Vanessa Woodfield will die of bowel cancer after actress Michelle Hardwick revealed her real life pregnancy.

Currently in Emmerdale, Vanessa is battling bowel cancer.

Vanessa recently had an operation to remove the cancerous tumour on her bowel, along with infected lymph nodes.

Although the operation went well, she was told she would need chemotherapy.

Vanessa has started chemotherapy (Credit: ITV)

Read More: Emmerdale SPOILERS: Paddy suffering from an anxiety disorder?

This week, Vanessa began her treatment. However fans of the soap are now convinced it won't be a happy ending for the vet.

Yesterday (Tuesday, April 21) Michelle and her Emmerdale producer wife, Kate Brooks, announced that Michelle is pregnant.

Michelle posted the exciting news to her social media accounts writing: "Fred's big brother duties commence in October #BabyBrooks."

Whilst fans are overjoyed for the couple, some are worried that Vanessa could be making a permanent exit from the show.

@emmerdale if you kill Vanessa off I will be furious mind. Lgbt characters always get killed off and it's not fair😔 — beck🏳️‍🌈 (@HausOfVisage) April 21, 2020

So how does this news today leave vanity and the fact they could kill Vanessa off, so many questions now! #emmerdale pic.twitter.com/zMAM8vIl4U — All In The Name Of Emmerdale (@Ishipvanity) April 21, 2020

They’re going to kill Vanessa off aren’t they? I can feel it. #Emmerdale — Rachel Kennedy (@RaiiiKayyy) March 18, 2020

First off CONGRATS to @ChelleHardwick so happy for you BUT #Emmerdale don’t I repeat don’t not mess with my girl Vanessa or #Vanity at all, at best just send them on a holiday or something — WeSHIPTHEM (@WeSHIPTHEMM) April 22, 2020

However, Emmerdale haven't yet said what Vanessa's storyline will be.

Vanessa and Charity grow apart

In this week's episodes, viewers saw Vanessa and girlfriend Charity get into a heated argument.

After Charity discovered Kerry kept Vanessa company at chemotherapy, she was worried the woman behind Frank's death was upsetting Vanessa.

Charity tried to throw Kerry out, but ended up causing a scene. And her extreme reaction caused an argument with Vanessa.

Charity and Vanessa got into an argument (Credit: ITV)

If you kill off Vanessa I will be furious mind.

In last night's episode (Wednesday, April 22) Vanessa suggested to Rhona they go out for her birthday.

But Vanessa ended up drinking too much and was in the doghouse when she got home. Although Vanessa and Charity made up, there are still more arguments to come...

Later in the week, Vanessa has a big question for Charity. When she hesitates to answer, Vanessa is fuming.

Next week's Emmerdale

In next week's episode, Vanessa starts making plans for the future, in case she doesn't survive.

Charity is hurt by Vanessa's decision (Credit: ITV)

Read More: Are Emmerdale and Coronation Street on tonight? Your daily soaps guide including EastEnders

She asks best friend Rhona to be Johnny's guardian if she dies. But when Charity finds out her decision, she's left heartbroken.

The next episode of Emmerdale airs Friday at 7pm.

Emmerdale airs Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 7pm on ITV.

Have you been watching Vanessa's storyline? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.