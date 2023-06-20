A number of Emmerdale fans are convinced that they know who really pushed Caleb Miligan. As last night’s episode aired (Monday, June 19), viewers revealed their theories as to the who and the why.

Last week’s episodes of the soap saw Caleb make enemies of the entire village. After being hounded out of the Woolpack, Caleb retreated to the woods to blow off some steam – standing on the edge of a massive ravine and letting out a rage-filled scream.

It was then that Caleb’s mystery attacker struck – pushing him to the hard ground below. But who pushed Caleb?

Who pushed Caleb Miligan?

With the attacker’s face hidden from viewers, Emmerdale has given us no shortage of suspects. Was it his vengeful half-brother, Cain – furious at being deceived and at Caleb’s attempt to use Moira’s farm as a pawn in his battle with Kim Tate?

Or could it have been Mack – currently the police’s prime suspect – who was left fuming after learning that Caleb had slept with Charity? The list grows, with the entire Tate family (including Gabby), David, Leyla and more also having motive.

And, with Caleb still unconscious in hospital, his attacker is yet to be revealed. However, some viewers think that they already know who pushed Caleb. But who?

Emmerdale fans predict that Nicky pushed Caleb

Writing on Twitter last night, a number of viewers shared their theory about Caleb’s attacker. Many thought that it had to be Caleb’s secret son, Nicky.

“I’m convinced Nicky Miligan pushed his dad Caleb. He’ll get off with it anyway, because his Mum is Meena’s barrister – Ms. Miligan. Nicky has the most cause to do harm – dad failed to intervene as uncle hit him, forced to fake a romance with Gabby, beaten up by dad…” said one viewer, sharing a theory and listing Caleb’s slights against Nicky.

“Nicky not answering calls from Chas about his dad’s accident… I wonder why? He’s the one probably pushed him,” said another.

“For me it’s obvious Nicky pushed Caleb,” another agreed.

“Thoughts on Emmerdale – I definitely think Nicky pushed Caleb, but he’ll come round and won’t put his son in it, but will say it’s Will. Then Caleb will blackmail Kim to hand over Home Farm or else he’ll say it’s Will,” posted a fourth fan.

Did Nicky try to kill Caleb?

Could Nicky have tried to kill his father? He would certainly have good reason for wanting Caleb dead – after all, his dad coerced him into marrying Gabby, then beat him up when he was unable to go through with the plan.

A few weeks earlier, Caleb stood by and watched as Cain doled out a beating to Nicky for trying to steal a car from the garage. With his resentment at an all-time high, it’s entirely plausible that Nicky could have tried to do away with dad.

Emmerdale usually airs on weekdays at 7.30pm, with an hour long episode on Thursdays.

