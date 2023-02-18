Emmerdale fans convinced they know Caleb Miligan’s shocking secret

Emmerdale fans are convinced they know Caleb Miligan has been making secret phone calls to.

Businessman Caleb revealed his shocking secret earlier this week about his plan to take Home Farm from Kim Tate.

Caleb is up to something in Emmerdale – but fans think they know what (Credit: ITV)

Warning his brother Cain that he had his eye on something in the village, he let his secret out.

“See I pick my battles, and that way I always win,” Caleb told Cain.

But when Cain asked what that leaves Kim and Will at Home Farm with, Caleb told him: “With me taking it all, and leaving them with nothing.”

However last night there was a curious change.

With Cain clearly suspicious of Caleb’s growing relationship with Will, he confronted his brother.

“You say you came here to bond with family,” Cain said.

Emmerdale: Who is Caleb Miligan working with?

“What’s your obsession with Kim? Why Do you want to take over Home Farm? You said you wanted to take her down.”

But Caleb insisted: “I’m only interested in her stud farm. It’s more Will I’ve got the problem with. He’s one of those blokes you want to slap.

“There’s loads of money to be made on that stud farm and if I want my share, I’ve got to play the game.”

However once Cain was gone, Caleb was seen making another secret phone call.

“I’ve just spoken to Cain,” he told the person on the other end.

“He’s none the wiser. Relax, it’s all good. It’s full steam ahead.”

Now fans are sure they know who Caleb is working with – and it’s all to do with DI Malone.

The corrupt cop had clashed with Cain and Will Taylor – ultimately ending when Will’s daughter killed him in self-defence.

What is Caleb’s connection to the dead corrupt copper in Emmerdale? (Credit: ITV)

Is DI Malone connected to Caleb?

Will and late partner Harriet moved the body once, before Kim stepped in to dispose of it for good.

One fan said: “I’m now wondering if Caleb has something to do with or a connection to the missing (now deceased) DI Malone.

“Cain initially had some dodgy dealings with Malone when he first appeared in the village…#emmerdale.”

A second said: “I think Caleb is either Will’s long-lost brother or Dawn’s dad or got something to do with DI Malone.”

However a third added: “I think Caleb is DI Malone’s brother who Dawn Taylor murdered not Cain Dingle’s brother.”

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour-long episode on Thursdays.

