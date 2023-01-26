Fans of Emmerdale have become convinced that the soap is setting up a huge affair between two major characters.

But who do viewers think will be hooking up?

Recent scenes on the show have seen Bob Hope and Bernice Blackstock attempt to purchase the B&B.

This new business endeavour has seen the pair spend a lot more time together.

In doing so, fans have noticed their chemistry.

Could Bob and Bernice embark upon a shocking affair?

Fans have noticed chemistry between Bob and Bernice (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale fans predict Bob and Bernice affair

Writing on Twitter, Emmerdale fans speculated on the possibility of an affair between Bob Hope and Bernice Blackstock.

“I wonder when Bernice and Bob will get together,” said one viewer.

I wonder when Bernice and Bob will get together #emmerdale — Alice Woke and Proud #CorbynWasRight (@noelphobic) January 25, 2023

“I think Bob and Bernice would make a quite cute couple,” another fan said.

I think Bob and Bernice would make a quite a cute couple. #Emmerdale — Swalk (@Samanth22356123) January 25, 2023

Meanwhile a third fan predicted their affair by writing “Bob and Bernice [bleeping] soon as!”

Could Bob and Bernice be having an affair on Emmerdale soon?

Bob and Bernice decided to go into business together, buying the B&B (Credit: ITV)

Will Bob and Bernice hook up on Emmerdale?

Bob and Bernice are both long-term residents of Emmerdale, sharing a rich history in the Dales.

They clashed in scenes last year, putting together a committee to clean up the village, following the devastating 50th anniversary storm.

Bob felt that Bernice had become too bossy and controlling, and the pair briefly fell out.

The tension between the two led viewers to wonder whether Bob and Bernice might hook up.

While this didn’t pan out, they have since put aside their differences and tonight agree to go into business together.

The pair decide to buy the B&B and run it as a partnership.

Could their odd-couple working relationship herald a shock affair between Bob and Bernice?

