Emmerdale fans convinced Nicky is a con artist after shock proposal

Fans are seeing through Nicky's Mr Nice Guy exterior

By Tamzin Meyer

In last night’s episode of Emmerdale (Monday April 3, 2023), Nicky and Gabby told Kim that they were in a relationship. Kim then handed Nicky the termination papers for breaching his contract. On the back of this, Nicky proposed to Gabby.

Nicky wanted to prove how serious he was about Gabby and got down on one knee in the Hide. Gabby was delighted and confirmed the engagement. Now, Emmerdale fans are convinced that Nicky is a con artists after his shock proposal.

Nicky proposed to Gabby

Last night, Nicky and Gabby entered the Hide and decided to tell Kim about their relationship. Bernice and Laurel were over the moon to hear the news but Kim couldn’t believe what she was hearing and handed Nicky the termination papers for breaching his contract.

Nicky wanted to prove his love to Gabby and quickly got down on one knee, proposing to her. Gabby was thrilled and accepted his proposal, especially to spite Kim. Kim begged Gabby to reconsider but Gabby made it clear that she was going ahead with the engagement.

Afterwards, Nicky asked Gabby whether she only accepted his proposal to get one up on Kim. Gabby admitted that that had played a part in things but she would have accepted the proposal out of love anyway. Nicky and Gabby then reconfirmed their engagement as Nicky expressed how much giving Gabby his mum’s ring meant to him.

Emmerdale fans think Nicky is a con artist

Emmerdale fans are seeing through Nicky’s Mr Nice Guy exterior after he proposed to Gabby, and now they’re adamant that Nicky is a con artist. They think that he has an ulterior motive for worming his way into Home Farm, especially after only being with Gabby for a few weeks before getting down on one knee.

One fan wrote: “I dunno, there’s something about Nicky that I’m still not sold on. It was very spontaneous to propose to Gabby after being together for such a short time. And he said to Kim ‘I love her more than your son ever did, how would he know about Jamie? (Unless Gabby said so)”

Another fan thought that Nicky had a plan with his proposal to Gabby being the next step of this, commenting: “Nicky must have a reason for proposing to Gabby. He obviously has to move things along for some part of a plan.”

A third person agreed with this view, thinking that Nicky has an ulterior motive for the engagement, stating: “I still don’t trust Nicky! Him and Gabby have been together for 5 minutes and he’s already proposing to her.”

Emmerdale: Is Nicky a con-artist?

Emmerdale fans have been trying to work out Nicky’s backstory since his arrival as the Home Farm nanny. They’ve connected him to Caleb, Jamie and Joe Tate.

With Gabby and Nicky proving to be for keeps later this week, Gabby threatens to remove baby Thomas from Kim’s life unless she accepts their engagement. But, is Kim right to have concerns? Is Nicky a con-artist worming his way into Home Farm?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour-long episode on Thursdays.

