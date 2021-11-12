Emmerdale fans convinced Nate cheated on Tracy – and here’s the evidence why

Emmerdale fans are convinced Nate has cheated on Tracy with Fiona, who he met on a night out.

In last night’s episodes (Thursday, November 11) Tracy got all glammed up to have a night with her fiancé, Nate.

However Nate ended up heading into town with Billy Fletcher.

The two went for drinks but Billy got a call from Ellis and decided it was time to head home.

However Nate was soon approached by a woman named Fiona who was trying to get away from a strange man.

Nate met Fiona when out for drinks (Credit: ITV)

They chatted for a bit and as Nate went to leave he smashed his phone. They said their goodbyes but later Fiona approached Nate again and offered for him to go back to hers.

Soon Nate confessed he had a partner.

Fiona told him she just meant to use her landline to call a cab and that she also had an on-off partner.

Nate headed back to Fiona’s and ended up staying the night.

Emmerdale fans convinced Nate cheated on Tracy

The next day, Billy covered for Nate and told Tracy that Nate stayed at his.

When Nate returned to the village, he said to Tracy he had been at Billy’s, but went to get his phone sorted early.

Fans think Nate did cheat (Credit: ITV)

Read more: When are Coronation Street and Emmerdale next on? Soaps are both off air until Tuesday

She believed Nate until Billy’s brother Ellis let slip that Nate hadn’t stayed the night.

Nate confessed he stayed at another woman’s house, but didn’t cheat on Tracy, but Tracy was furious and threw him out.

However fans are convinced he definitely cheated, and with his track record, it’s no surprise.

Nate has been busted 😬😬#Emmerdale — Ryan Glendenning (@RyanGTweetsTV) November 11, 2021

#Emmerdale I bet Nate slept with that woman — Ben Church (@ChurchieBoy1986) November 11, 2021

Nate is obviously feeling guilty #Emmerdale — Telly Chat 📺 (@TellyChat_) November 11, 2021

Surely Nate should realise he is talking to an absolute expert at cheating on women? Cain should be able to see right through him #Emmerdale — PennG0VQY (@BrixhamUK) November 11, 2021

Has Nate been naughty then #Emmerdale — Selina Armstrong (@selinaarmstrong) November 11, 2021

Emmerdale: Has Nate cheated before?

Nate first appeared in 2019 when he kissed Rhona Goskirk on a night out while she was dating Pete Barton.

He then had a fling with Tracy, Amy and Kerry.

He went on to have a relationship with Amy, but they soon broke up and he had an affair with Moira Dingle.

After the affair, Nate got back together with Tracy and the two ended up having baby Frankie.

Read more: Who does former Hollyoaks star Ben Richards play in Emmerdale?

Want more spoilers from Emmerdale? Entertainment Daily has a dedicated Emmerdale spoilers section for you to get your fix before the latest episodes air.

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays.

What do you think of these latest Emmerdale spoilers? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!