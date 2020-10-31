Emmerdale fans are convinced Moira Dingle is hiding a dark secret about brother Mackenzie – that he’s her son with her own dad.

The dark theory comes from fans who think Moira and Mackenzie’s age gap is too great to be siblings.

Mackenzie arrived in the village this week intent on getting revenge on Moira for breaking up his family.

He kidnapped her estranged husband Cain Dingle to force her to hand over some cash – but Cain escaped before she had the chance.

Moira Barton was shocked to see her brother Mackenzie in the village (Credit: ITV)

Why do Emmerdale fans think Moira is Mackenzie’s mum?

Moira insisted on Mackenzie staying so she could tell him the truth behind their family’s destruction – and Emmerdale fans think it’s because she is really his mother.

Read more: Emmerdale: Fan theory suggests Paul is working with Jamie to set up Belle

One said: “Moira was abused at young age, probably by her dad, and Mac’s her son #emmerdale.”

“Moira abused, so Mac her son? #Emmerdale,” said a second.

Moira was abused at young age, probably by her dad, and Mac’s her son.

A third said: “This is going to be Moira’s son not her brother ain’t it #Emmerdale.”

Emmerdale’s Moira hiding dark secret about brother Mackenzie

Actress Natalie J Robb recently teased the dark secret that will come out about Moira and Mackenzie’s relationship.

“Moira has a dark past. She left her family a long time ago and it will all be revealed in time.

“There was something that Moira had to run away from and never look back, in order for her to continue with her future – if she was going to have any type of future.

Fans are convinced he is her secret son (Credit: ITV)

Actress teases ‘dark secret’

“It’s such a shock when Mackenzie arrives, because it’s been such a long time since Moira has seen him. He was always like her little shadow when he was younger. Everything comes flooding back to Moira. For her, it’s just a maternal feeling, if anything.

“Obviously Mackenzie doesn’t feel the same way so it’s a bit of a shock for Moira to see him again. All of these feelings will come flooding through her. When she realises their relationship is not in a good way, then she’s going to have another fight on her hands.”

Read more: Emmerdale: Danny Miller reveals how anxiety battles stopped him filming

She added: “It hurts her deeply, because there are things that will be revealed and unravelled. They can go forward with it, but I just think that all Moira wants to do is give Mackenzie a big cuddle, even in lockdown!

“I can’t tease the dark secret, because I really don’t want to ruin it. I can just say that it’s very sad, but there’s a big reason why Moira had to run away. That’s all I can say.

“I don’t think Mackenzie is going to want to listen. But when the seeds are planted and in time, maybe he’ll realise.”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!