Emmerdale Mack mystery woman
Soaps

Emmerdale fans convinced Mack slept with another Dingle!

Keeping it in the family!

By Tamzin Meyer
| Updated:

Fans of Emmerdale are trying to work out who Mack cheated on Charity with, in last night’s episode (Thursday, 1 September, 2022.)

Mack and Charity were seen trying to distract themselves from the loss of their baby at a wellbeing retreat.

However, when Mack asked Charity to try for another baby with him, things got heated with Charity telling him to find someone else to give him a baby.

She would never have one with him.

With this, Mack was seen in a hotel, spending the night with a mystery woman.

Now, fans are convinced that he’s slept with another Dingle!

Charity and Mack in Emmerdale
Mack and Charity had a row (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale Fans think that Mack slept with Belle

Emmerdale fans have taken to Twitter to share their thoughts on Mack’s mystery woman.

They’re guessing that he slept with Belle!

One fan tweeted: “Mack and Belle I reckon…”

Another agreed: “It’ll be Belle.”

A third viewer suggested that Belle will not only be Mack’s mystery woman, but will end up having Mack’s baby too: “Belle pregnant from Mack?”

Another saw Belle as the only option despite her previous conversation with Chas about cheating.

“Just watched tonight’s episode of Emmerdale. I wonder who Mack slept with? I originally thought Belle, but I doubt she’d do that after telling Chas off for cheating. Don’t know who else it could be.”

Emmerdale Belle looking concerned
Could it be Belle? (Credit: ITV)

Could Belle be the mystery woman?

Viewers are convinced that Belle is the mystery woman that Mack cheated with.

This wouldn’t be the first time that Belle’s had an affair, after previous sleeping with a married man, Dr Jermaine Bailey, when she was younger.

She also had an affair with Jamie Tate.

However, it would seem super hypocritical of her to sleep with Mack after she recently gave Chas a big talking to for her affair with Al.

Over the past years, Belle’s morals have seemed to change, making it questionable as to whether she would ever sleep with someone else’s guy again.

Is Belle the mystery woman?

Read more: Who is in the cast of Emmerdale 2022? Meet the full line-up

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour-long episode on Thursdays.

Did Mack sleep with Belle? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!

Related Topics

Trending Articles

Strictly star Karen Hardy on BBC Breakfast and Bill Turnbull in a suit
Bill Turnbull’s former Strictly partner gets choked up as she reveals heartwarming ‘last texts’ with him
Emmerdale Al and Chas silhouette
Emmerdale fans now switching off over ‘disgusting’ storyline
Jane McDonald on Loose Women
Jane McDonald delivers sad news for fans as she opens up about her future
Laura Tobin and twins on Good Morning Britain today
Laura Tobin under fire for ‘rude’ remark as adorable twins appear on GMB
Bill Turnbull smiling and Louise Minchin on BBC Breakfast
BBC Breakfast viewers in tears as Louise Minchin and Susanna Reid make return to pay tribute to Bill Turnbull
Mack Emmerdale
Emmerdale fans spot massive clue as to who Mack slept earlier in episode