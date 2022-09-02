Emmerdale fans convinced Mack slept with another Dingle!

Fans of Emmerdale are trying to work out who Mack cheated on Charity with, in last night’s episode (Thursday, 1 September, 2022.)

Mack and Charity were seen trying to distract themselves from the loss of their baby at a wellbeing retreat.

However, when Mack asked Charity to try for another baby with him, things got heated with Charity telling him to find someone else to give him a baby.

She would never have one with him.

With this, Mack was seen in a hotel, spending the night with a mystery woman.

Now, fans are convinced that he’s slept with another Dingle!

Mack and Charity had a row (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale Fans think that Mack slept with Belle

Emmerdale fans have taken to Twitter to share their thoughts on Mack’s mystery woman.

They’re guessing that he slept with Belle!

One fan tweeted: “Mack and Belle I reckon…”

Another agreed: “It’ll be Belle.”

A third viewer suggested that Belle will not only be Mack’s mystery woman, but will end up having Mack’s baby too: “Belle pregnant from Mack?”

Another saw Belle as the only option despite her previous conversation with Chas about cheating.

“Just watched tonight’s episode of Emmerdale. I wonder who Mack slept with? I originally thought Belle, but I doubt she’d do that after telling Chas off for cheating. Don’t know who else it could be.”

Could it be Belle? (Credit: ITV)

Could Belle be the mystery woman?

Viewers are convinced that Belle is the mystery woman that Mack cheated with.

This wouldn’t be the first time that Belle’s had an affair, after previous sleeping with a married man, Dr Jermaine Bailey, when she was younger.

She also had an affair with Jamie Tate.

However, it would seem super hypocritical of her to sleep with Mack after she recently gave Chas a big talking to for her affair with Al.

Over the past years, Belle’s morals have seemed to change, making it questionable as to whether she would ever sleep with someone else’s guy again.

Is Belle the mystery woman?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour-long episode on Thursdays.

