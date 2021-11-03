Emmerdale fans convinced Chloe’s dad is Pierce Harris after spotting clue

Emmerdale fans are convinced Chloe Harris‘s dad is Pierce Harris after spotting a clue.

A few months ago, Sarah Sugden decided to track down the family of her heart donor after finding out they wanted no contact with her.

Her uncle Noah managed to find Chloe, the sister of Sarah’s heart donor.

Sarah and Noah built up a friendship with Chloe, however they kept their meetings secret from their families.

Sarah met her heart donor’s sister, but viewers think there’s more to Chloe (Credit: ITV)

When Charity found out about Chloe, Chloe cut off contact with Sarah, leaving her confused.

In Monday’s episode (November 1) Charity and Mack broke into Chloe’s house to steal some expensive items, however Charity was stunned to run into Kerry Wyatt.

Kerry covered for Charity and Mack when Chloe came home.

Kerry works for Chloe’s dad (Credit: ITV)

Later, when Chloe and Kerry were alone it was revealed that Chloe’s mum had died and her father was in prison.

Now fans are convinced Rhona’s rapist and murderer ex-husband Pierce Harris, who is currently in prison, is Chloe’s father.

They also pointed out the two characters share the same surname.

Emmerdale: Who is Pierce Harris?

Pierce Harris was in the village from 2016 until 2017 before returning in 2020.

Pierce was married to his first wife Tess Harris, who died in 2016 after being run over by Kirin Kotecha.

He went on to marry Rhona Goskirk but raped her on their wedding day.

Pierce is in prison (Credit: ITV)

Pierce eventually went to prison, however he was released last year and murdered Rhona’s boyfriend, Graham Foster.

Pierce took Rhona’s best friend Vanessa hostage but she was eventually found and saved and Pierce was sent back to prison.

Other theories about Chloe

Other theories about Chloe include that her father is Charity’s ex-husband Declan Macey.

Another is that she is really Jean Tate, daughter of Zoe Tate.

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays.

