Emmerdale fans convinced Andrea Tate is back and tormenting Gabby

Emmerdale fans are predicting Andrea Tate is back and is the one who has been tormenting Gabby Thomas.

Andrea was murdered by Meena Jutla last year, but fans suspect she actually survived Meena’s attack and has been in hiding.

Recently a hooded figure was spotted on Home Farm CCTV and Gabby believes Jamie is back to try and take Thomas. However some fans are predicting Andrea is back.

Who is the hooded figure? (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Gabby, Jamie and Andrea

Last year, Jamie crashed his car into a lake. His car was recovered but his body was never found leaving his mum Kim, ex-wife Andrea, and Gabby, the mother of his son Thomas, believing he was dead.

A few weeks later, Andrea was murdered by Meena Jutla. But as her body was never seen, fans believe she could still be alive and in some sort of witness protection.

Andrea’s mum Hazel came to the village for Andrea’s memorial. Jamie and Andrea’s daughter Millie made the decision to go and live with Hazel.

However when Millie arrived at her Granny Hazel’s house, it was revealed Jamie is alive and has been staying with his former mother-in-law.

Recently, Hazel and Millie returned to the village for Thomas’s christening, but Millie was instructed by Hazel not to mention her dad.

When Millie was alone in Thomas’s bedroom, she gave her baby brother a secret message from their dad, which Gabby overheard.

Gabby confided in Dawn she thinks Jamie could still be alive.

They soon went to Hazel’s house to see if Jamie was there. Although no one was there, they found evidence pointing to Jamie being alive.

Ever since Gabby has been fearful Jamie is going to try and take Thomas.

In this week’s scenes, Dawn and Billy told Gabby a hooded figure had been seen on Home Farm CCTV in the woods.

Jamie is alive (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale fans predict Andrea Tate is back and tormenting Gabby

In last night’s scenes (Tuesday, May 11) Gabby was at Home Farm and found a package with a baby’s t-shirt inside which said: “Daddy’s little star.”

As her phone was out of battery, Gabby rushed around the house to find a charger.

In Thomas’s room, she panicked when she heard Thomas crying on the phone. However she was relieved when Laurel told her he was fine.

Andrea was killed by Meena, but fans are convinced she could still be alive (Credit: ITV)

As Gabby went downstairs, she yelled out: “If you’re here Jamie I’m not scared. I mean let’s face it, you always were a total wet blanket.”

She began checking around the house.

As the episode came to an end, an unknown person broke into the Home Farm gun cupboard.

However fans don’t think it’s Jamie lurking around Home Farm, they think it could be Andrea.

Anyone else think it's Andrea who is still alive and stalking Gaby? #Emmerdale — Mari Chrys ♿#Respectthedisabled (@mariachrys8970) May 10, 2022

Long shot Andrea stalking her #Emmerdale — Yvonne 💙 (@Momrocks50) May 10, 2022

🤣 I’m going wildcard and this is the work of Ghost Andrea 😜#emmerdale — Sophie The Kidd (@sofaneilas) May 10, 2022

