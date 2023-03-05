Emmerdale fans are convinced Aaron Dingle is going to make a shock return to help save Paddy Kirk.

The mechanic was last seen in the village in October during a flying visit.

Emmerdale fans are desperate for Aaron to return to help Paddy (Credit: ITV)

But he is now needed back.

However his time was not enjoyable with him discovering his mother’s affair with Al, and his sister Liv being crushed to death by a caravan.

With a new life in Italy, Aaron made the decision to cut ties with the village.

He left for good – but he had previously left for good twice before.

And with the news that his stepdad Paddy has tried to take his own life, Aaron’s return is much-wanted.

He famously helped Aaron come to terms with his sexuality, and later supported him through the ordeal of facing his abusive father in court.

Emmerdale return for Aaron Dingle?

Now Paddy has planned to take his own life, the vet is in desperate need of all the help he can get.

And fans are desperate for Aaron to return and help put Paddy right again.

One said: “Please come back to the village!

“It’s breaking my heart seeing Paddy going through this alone. Paddy helped Aaron – know it’s time Aaron helps Paddy #Emmerdale.”

Aaron promised he would be there for Paddy and Eve in Emmerdale – but will he make good? (Credit: ITV)

A second said: “I wish Aaron would have been there for his dad… Roles reversed.”

A third said: “I keep saying this but if Aaron doesn’t have some kind of involvement/mention in Paddy’s storyline then the writers have missed a very important (and obvious) mark.”

Another said: “Paddy!! Think of Aaron. You think he is happy in a foreign land. But really we would rather be with his family #Emmerdale”

Read more: Who’s leaving Emmerdale this year?

For support for suicidal thoughts and mental illness, viewers can seek help from a number of charities and platforms.

NHS resources are available at Help for suicidal thoughts – NHS (www.nhs.uk)

Samaritans are free to call on 116 123 or visit www.samaritans.org to access online resources.

Andy’s Man Club provides support for men over the age of 18: ANDYSMANCLUB.CO.UK

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour-long episode on Thursdays.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!