Emmerdale fans were confused after Eric and Brenda returned to the soap on Friday night but appeared to not socially distance.

Strict rules are in place for cast and crew to ensure they stay 2m away from each other at all times.

However, actors Chris Chittell and Lesley Dunlop were able to stand next to each other because they’re married in real life.

Brenda returned to her cafe last night with Eric (Credit: ITV)

At one point in Friday’s episode, Eric touched Brenda to give her a comforting squeeze.

Fans were confused and wondered why they were allowed to touch.

One said: “#Emmerdale I can’t understand why Brenda and Eric are standing close to each other.”

“Pollard and Brenda not social distancing #Emmerdale,” said a second.

Another raged: “@emmerdale got it wrong, not social distancing… they are not married on the show but are in real life…. but it’s a show so rules apply.”

However, other fans were quick to point out the reason they weren’t social distancing.

They are married in real life (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Emmerdale stars Eric and Brenda married in real-life

They are a real-life couple and married off screen.

One said: “Just saw Eric sweetly touch Brenda’s shoulder and thought, what?

“Then remembered they are married in real life so don’t have to socially distance (so they must be a couple in the show now?) Aww that made me smile. #Emmerdale.”

A second said: “Welcome back Eric and Brenda and before people say no social distancing between Brenda and Eric they are a couple in real life too #emmerdale.”

Another added: “#EMMERDALE For those moaning about Eric and Brenda standing so close to each other… THEY ARE A MARRIED COUPLE OFF SCREEN!”

There are other couples on Emmerdale – but none of their characters are together on screen.

There’s Jeff Hordley and Zoe Henry (Cain Dingle and Rhona Goskirk) and Natalie J Robb and Jonny McPherson (Moira Barton and Liam Cavanagh).

However, there are no plans for those characters to touch on screen.

ED! has contacted Emmerdale for comment.

