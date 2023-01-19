Scenes which aired between Gabby Thomas and Dawn Taylor on Emmerdale this week have left fans baffled and questioning the size of Home Farm.

Gabby and Dawn were seen working side-by-side on the sofa.

This led some Emmerdale viewers to question the size and layout of Home Farm.

Dawn and Gabby have found themselves in close quarters thanks to the confusing Home Farm layout (Credit: ITV)

How big is Home Farm, anyway?

Dawn and Gabby’s working situation had viewers wondering why neither of them were using Home Farm’s built-in office.

As well as the work-space mystery, viewers later found themselves questioning why a house of Home Farm’s size also stored its homewares in such close quarters.

Further scenes revealed that kitchen appliances such as the washer and dryer were stored in a relatively tiny cupboard.

Just how big is Home Farm?

Emmerdale fans call out confusing Home Farm layout

Taking to social media, Emmerdale viewers called out the show’s confusing layout and apparent lack of space.

“Dear Emmerdale – this was Home Farm in 2007 – now tell me why Gabby and Dawn have to sit together in that front room; why the dining table is in the hall and why the washing machine is in a cupboard,” wondered one viewer, sharing a picture of the Home Farm layout.

Dear @emmerdale This was Home Farm in 2007 – now tell me why Gabby and Dawn have to sit together in that front room; why the dining table is in the hall and why the washing machine is in a cupboard. #Emmerdale pic.twitter.com/MropsKLKho — SJM 🇺🇦❤️ (@sarahsjmmoore) January 18, 2023

“Coz in all of Home Farm there’s only one room that Dawn and Gabby have to share,” another fan remarked.

Coz in all of home farm there’s only one room that dismal and grabby have to share 🤨 #Emmerdale — Luna Loco (@LunaLocoJewels) January 18, 2023

“Why doesn’t anyone use the office at Home Farm anymore?” asked a third viewer.

Why doesn’t anyone use the office at home farm anymore? #emmerdale — Caroline Naen (@CarolineNaen) January 18, 2023

“Home Farm is HUGE. Are we really supposed to believe that they have the washer and drier in that little cupboard?” said another.

Home Farm is HUGE. Are we really supposed to believe that they have the washer and drier in that little cupboard? #Emmerdale — SJM 🇺🇦❤️ (@sarahsjmmoore) January 18, 2023

In a heated argument, Gabby snapped, and referred to Dawn as ‘a prostitute.’ (Credit: ITV)

Confusing Home Farm layout leads to tension between Dawn and Gabby

The baffling lack of space in Home Fam has led to tension between Dawn and Gabby.

In last night’s episode, the pair came head-to-head in a heated argument. Dawn was trying to study, meanwhile Gabby was sitting right next to her working.

In a spiteful comment, Gabby then outed Dawn as a ‘prostitute’ in front of son Lucas.

With a little more space, however, this confrontation may have been avoided!

Read more: Complete Emmerdale cast list 2023 – meet them all here!

Emmerdale usually airs on weekdays at 7.30pm, with an hour long episode on Thursdays.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!