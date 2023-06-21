Emmerdale fans complain over huge Nicky reveal: ‘One of the most obvious whodunnits ever’

Last night’s episode of Emmerdale (Tuesday, June 20), saw Nicky reveal himself as the person who pushed Caleb.

He confirmed this as he visited his dad in hospital, expressing his fear over almost killing him.

Now, Emmerdale fans have complained over the huge reveal, branding it as really ‘obvious.’

Nicky revealed himself as Caleb’s attacker (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Nicky pushed Caleb

Last week, a mysterious villager pushed Caleb off a woodland ridge leading to him being taken to hospital and put in a coma. Several villagers had strong motives for pushing him, with Mack being the prime suspect.

Other villagers had alibis although they hadn’t informed the police about them.

Cain had been with Zak, helping him after finding him on the floor, unwell. Leyla had also been out, trying to score as Caleb’s betrayal made her want to relapse.

However, the truth was revealed to viewers as Nicky visited Caleb in hospital last night and feared that he’d almost killed his dad.

Fans saw this one coming (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale fans brand Nicky reveal as too ‘obvious’

Emmerdale fans have branded the Nicky reveal as too ‘obvious’ and already saw this one coming, disappointed with the identity of Caleb’s attacker.

One Emmerdale viewer tweeted: “Ooh it was Nicky what a shocker (not) I think we all guessed.”

Ooh it was nicky what a shocker (not) i think we all guessed #emmerdale — mandalouise87 (@perfectmanda) June 20, 2023

Hearing that it was Nicky who pushed Caleb in #Emmerdale. 🙄🙄 1. One of the most obvious Whodunnit's ever. Nicky was missing for over a week. 2. If you do a Whodunnit at least make it more believable and prolonged. At least #EastEnders know how to do it 🤣🤣 — Ryan Glendenning (@RyanTheSoapking) June 20, 2023

#emmerdale Aha, it WAS Nicky! We were all waiting for his confession 😅 — The Other Me (@lalavie444) June 20, 2023

Another person tweeted: “Hearing that it was Nicky who pushed Caleb in Emmerdale. 1. One of the most obvious Whodunnits ever. Nicky was missing for over a week. 2. If you do a Whodunnit at least make it more believable and prolonged. At least EastEnders know how to do it.”

A third fan wrote: “Aha, it WAS Nicky! We were all waiting for his confession.”

Will Nicky get found out? (Credit: ITV)

What’s next for Nicky after that big reveal?

Nicky Miligan actor, Lewis Cope, has confirmed that Nicky acted in the ‘spur of the moment’.

The actor has revealed how Nicky’s feeling after pushing Caleb. He explained: “The moment he pushed him he felt massive regret.”

“But also relief because his dad’s manipulated him for so long and betrayed him. He still loves his dad, and it would be tragic if he was to die. Plus, of course, if they find out it was Nicky who pushed Caleb, he could go to prison.”

Can Nicky be forgiven? Lewis shared: “I’d like to think they could resolve it, but from Caleb’s point of view, Nicky’s messed up his plan for revenge, and tried to kill him! There’s a mountain to climb before Caleb will forgive.”

Read more: Complete Emmerdale cast list 2023 – meet them all here!

Emmerdale usually airs on weekdays at 7.30pm, with an hour long episode on Thursdays.

Did you see this one coming? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!