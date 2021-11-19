Emmerdale viewers’ cruel insult after Meena wore a bright yellow dress

Emmerdale fans cruelly taunted Meena Jutla last night by comparing her to Sesame Street character Big Bird.

The murderer dressed to kill as she intended to win David Metcalfe back from Victoria Sugden.

But while Meena was getting her heart broken when she discovered David and Vic had gone to Portugal, viewers had no sympathy as they mocked her look.

Meena dressed to kill, but got her heart broken again instead (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Emmerdale explains David and Victoria’s absence, but when will they be back?

Why did Emmerdale fans compare Meena to Big Bird?

After encouragement from Nicola, Meena decided she wasn’t going to take being dumped lying down and set out to win David back.

After a cringeworthy performance of Avril Lavigne’s Sk8ter Boi in the previous episode as she chose the perfect outfit to seduce David in, Meena settled on a bright yellow satin dress.

It clung to her figure and was a definite departure from her usual all-black ensembles. However viewers watching couldn’t help but make cruel comparisons to iconic Sesame Street character Big Bird!

Meena in a lovely yellow dress. In other news, Big Bird from Sesame Street has gone missing #Emmerdale — Craig Barker (@ChewBarker78) November 18, 2021

And just to put me in an even more foul mood, Meena has just turned up dressed as Big Bird! #Emmerdale pic.twitter.com/pwWDNK9vwi

— Matthew Chapman (@Matt528chap) November 18, 2021

Meena, looks like! 👇 #Emmerdale pic.twitter.com/kOtUTIuFFB — MR GAVIN MICHAEL GREAVES ESQ ⭐ IFB ALL LFC ❤💙 (@realgmg67) November 18, 2021

Others thought she looked like a wasp – pretty fitting given her personality!

And one even said she had dressed as a Quality Street.

#Emmerdale Meena looks like a wasp — Ben Church (@ChurchieBoy1986) November 18, 2021

Meena dressed as a wasp. Fitting#emmerdale — Ray Ghost (@SpookTooSoon) November 18, 2021

#emmerdale Meena dressed like a quality street. — Bryan 🇬🇧 (@corby_tun) November 18, 2021

Meena was left disappointed despite the effort she went to (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Emmerdale: Paddy to cheat with Kerry as Chas strays with Al?

Did Meena win David back?

Sadly for Meena she had missed her chance to impress David and was greeted by his dad, Eric, instead.

Pollard looked surprised to see her so dolled up and asked: “Are you off to a function.”

Miserable Meena scowled and demanded to know where David was.

Eric told her: “Er, Portugal, as it happens.”

He added: “They got a call from Diane a few days ago, I think she was missing Victoria and the kids and the conversation went ‘why don’t you all come over for a spontaneous family holiday’ sort of thing.”

Meena was not impressed at the term ‘family’ to describe her ex and his new love. Eric nervously said: “Well, that’s what they’re working towards, really, isn’t it? Being a family.”

So her outfit was all for nothing. But we’re sure it won’t be long before Meena finds something – or someone else to fixate on in Emmerdale…

Want more spoilers from Emmerdale? Entertainment Daily has a dedicated Emmerdale spoilers section for you to get your fix before the latest episodes air.

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays.

What do you think of these latest Emmerdale spoilers? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!